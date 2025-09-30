Rekha x Orry! Social Media Explodes Over Their Unexpected Party Reel

Social media’s favorite Bollywood insider, Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has once again stolen the limelight, this time in the company of none other than legendary actress Rekha. The duo’s unexpected collaboration at a recent party hosted by producer Boney Kapoor has become the talk of the internet, charming fans across generations.

A Viral Moment With Bollywood’s Eternal Diva

In a video posted by Orry on Instagram, he captures a candid and playful exchange with Rekha at the glitzy gathering. Holding the camera in selfie mode, Orry pans to Rekha, who immediately points out a heart-shaped cutout on his outfit, adding her signature charm to the reel. The short clip also features fashion designer Manish Malhotra, adding to the star power of the moment.

One fan commented, “Orry with Rekha ji in a reel was not on my 2025 Bingo Card.”

Another added, “This slayed too hard.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

The lighthearted video, dripping with glamour and nostalgia, quickly racked up likes and comments, proving once again why both Rekha and Orry are unbeatable when it comes to captivating the internet.

Fashion Game Strong: Rekha and Orry Make a Statement

Rekha lived up to her iconic fashion reputation, wearing an oversized white shirt over a black full-sleeve dress. Her look was completed with chunky gold jewellery, a black-and-white scarf tied into her voluminous hair, bold red lipstick, and her signature oversized sunglasses.

Orry, never one to shy away from experimental fashion, wore a white T-shirt featuring a quirky heart-shaped cutout, paired with a furry white jacket and blue jeans. The duo’s bold and distinct styles blended seamlessly, offering fans a visual treat.

Who Is Orry? Inside the Life of Bollywood’s Most Unlikely Star

Orry, or Orhan Awatramani, has become a fixture in Bollywood’s inner circle, often spotted at high-profile events and in the company of top celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and even international stars.

He first entered the public spotlight in 2017 after a photo with Kylie Jenner went viral. Currently working as a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries, Orry is the son of Jorj and Shanaz Awatramani, and is known for his bold fashion statements and larger-than-life persona on social media.

As his popularity continues to soar, moments like this collaboration with Rekha only add to Orry’s cult status among Bollywood fans and fashion followers alike.