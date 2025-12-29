Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNeha Bhasin & Sameer Uddin Say They Chose To Be Child-Free, Call It A Personal & Peaceful Decision

Neha Bhasin & Sameer Uddin Say They Chose To Be Child-Free, Call It A Personal & Peaceful Decision

Neha Bhasin and husband Sameer Uddin reveal why they decided to remain child-free, speak about marriage, legacy beyond biology, and creative partnerships.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 05:05 PM (IST)

Singer-songwriter Neha Bhasin and music producer Sameer Uddin opened up about their decision to not have children.

During their appearance on the latest episode of the YouTube show "Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak" , they revealed to the host Rashami Desai that they never wished to have their own children. The couple pointed out that they believe that legacy doesn’t have to be biological.

Calling it a conscious choice, Neha and Sameer said, “We never wanted to have our own kids. Uska koi specific reason nahi hai. I mean, hum dono ko lagta hai ki hum apni moh-maya apne saath hi khatam karke jaana chahte hain. Legacy zaroori nahi hoti ki biological hi ho. Hum dono ke liye yeh choice personal hai, aur hum usmein poore shaanti se khade hain (There is no specific reason. I mean, we both feel that we want to end our attachments and illusions with ourselves. Legacy doesn't necessarily have to be biological. For both of us, this choice is personal, and we stand by it peacefully).”

Talking about balancing work and relationship, Neha added, “Honestly, people like Sam and I say this with love, should not get married. Because they’re not those Einstein-type people who want admiration. Their first love is creation. You’ll always be their second love."

She further revealed that she never felt misunderstood in her marriage.

"For me, why I love this relationship is because I’ve always felt misunderstood in life, and in this marriage, I never feel misunderstood. Just like he accepts ten things about me that may not be great, I accept things about him, like I’ve accepted that Sam will work till 4–5 a.m. Even when there’s no work, he’ll still work. You literally leave him where you left him, and after 12 hours, you’ll find him sitting in the same place," the singer shared.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 29 Dec 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neha Bhasin Interview Sameer Uddin Music Producer
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Stays Delhi HC Order, Kuldeep Sengar To Remain In Jail
Supreme Court Stays Delhi HC Order, Kuldeep Sengar To Remain In Jail
World
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
India
Supreme Court Pauses Aravalli Hills Directions, Proposes High-Powered Expert Committee
Supreme Court Pauses Aravalli Hills Directions, Proposes High-Powered Expert Committee
News
Tripura Student Murder Case: Family Questions Police Action, Demands Justice; Here’s What We Know
Tripura Student Murder Case: Family Questions Police Action, Demands Justice; Here’s What We Know
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget