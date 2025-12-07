Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Mere Liye Ek Kamaal Ka Role Likh', Apne Director Anil Sharma Recalls Dharmendra’s Last Conversation With Him

'Mere Liye Ek Kamaal Ka Role Likh', Apne Director Anil Sharma Recalls Dharmendra’s Last Conversation With Him

Apne director Anil Sharma opens up about his final meeting with Dharmendra, revealing the legendary actor’s heartfelt request for one last memorable role and his unwavering love for the camera.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood lost one of its most cherished icons on November 24, when Dharmendra passed away at his Mumbai home after battling age-related ailments. The legendary actor, known to generations as the industry’s original He-Man, died just weeks before turning 90. Yet even at 89, his passion for facing the camera burned as brightly as ever.

Dharmendra had recently wrapped his last film, Ikkis, which is slated for a Christmas release. And according to filmmaker Anil Sharma, the veteran actor was still hungry for more work, right until their very last meeting.

'Write Something Amazing for Me': Dharmendra’s Heartfelt Plea

Sharma, a longtime collaborator and close family friend of the Deols, shared emotional memories of his final interaction with the star during an appearance on Hussain Zaidi’s YouTube channel.

As he recalled, he had visited Bobby Deol’s home in September, where Dharmendra warmly greeted him. "He hugged me and asked what I was working on," Sharma said. Despite his age, the actor remained full of enthusiasm, regularly meeting friends, well-wishers, and industry colleagues.

Then came a moment Sharma says he’ll never forget.

Dharmendra looked at him and said, "Yaar Anil beta, mere liye ek bahut kamaal ka role likh. Mujhe kuch karna hai abhi. Camera meri mehbooba hai, woh mujhe bula rahi hai. Mujhe jaana hai uske paas."

He asked for a powerful role, something meaningful, something that would pull him back to his beloved camera. And he repeated this request not once, but three times.

Sharma promised he would write something worthy. He had no idea this would be their final conversation. "I thought, he’s about to turn 90, and look at his energy," he said. "For him, cinema was never business. It was pure love."

Plans For Apne 2 Now Being Reimagined As A Tribute

Sharma was originally set to reunite with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol for Apne 2, bringing three generations of the family together on screen once again. With Dharmendra’s passing, the script is now being reshaped as a homage to the legendary actor and his extraordinary journey.

Fans Await Dharmendra’s Final Big-Screen Appearance

Even as the film industry mourns him, audiences are preparing for one last chance to watch Dharmendra weave his magic. Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia alongside him, hits theaters on December 25.

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anil Sharma Dharmendra Apne 2 Dharmendra Death Dharmendra Last Meeting Dharmendra Final Request Veteran Actor Dharmendra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: FIR Against Owner, Manager As Toll Rises To 25; CM Orders Magisterial Probe — Updates
Goa Nightclub Fire: FIR Against Owner, Manager As Toll Rises To 25; CM Orders Magisterial Probe
India
PM Modi To Lead Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha Tomorrow
PM Modi To Lead Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha Tomorrow
India
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Flight Chaos, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Flight Chaos, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours
India
Pakistani Woman Appeals To PM Modi For Help As Husband Prepares For Second Marriage In Delhi
Pakistani Woman Appeals To PM Modi For Help As Husband Prepares For Second Marriage In Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion| India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget