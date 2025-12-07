Bollywood lost one of its most cherished icons on November 24, when Dharmendra passed away at his Mumbai home after battling age-related ailments. The legendary actor, known to generations as the industry’s original He-Man, died just weeks before turning 90. Yet even at 89, his passion for facing the camera burned as brightly as ever.

Dharmendra had recently wrapped his last film, Ikkis, which is slated for a Christmas release. And according to filmmaker Anil Sharma, the veteran actor was still hungry for more work, right until their very last meeting.

'Write Something Amazing for Me': Dharmendra’s Heartfelt Plea

Sharma, a longtime collaborator and close family friend of the Deols, shared emotional memories of his final interaction with the star during an appearance on Hussain Zaidi’s YouTube channel.

As he recalled, he had visited Bobby Deol’s home in September, where Dharmendra warmly greeted him. "He hugged me and asked what I was working on," Sharma said. Despite his age, the actor remained full of enthusiasm, regularly meeting friends, well-wishers, and industry colleagues.

Then came a moment Sharma says he’ll never forget.

Dharmendra looked at him and said, "Yaar Anil beta, mere liye ek bahut kamaal ka role likh. Mujhe kuch karna hai abhi. Camera meri mehbooba hai, woh mujhe bula rahi hai. Mujhe jaana hai uske paas."

He asked for a powerful role, something meaningful, something that would pull him back to his beloved camera. And he repeated this request not once, but three times.

Sharma promised he would write something worthy. He had no idea this would be their final conversation. "I thought, he’s about to turn 90, and look at his energy," he said. "For him, cinema was never business. It was pure love."

Plans For Apne 2 Now Being Reimagined As A Tribute

Sharma was originally set to reunite with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol for Apne 2, bringing three generations of the family together on screen once again. With Dharmendra’s passing, the script is now being reshaped as a homage to the legendary actor and his extraordinary journey.

Fans Await Dharmendra’s Final Big-Screen Appearance

Even as the film industry mourns him, audiences are preparing for one last chance to watch Dharmendra weave his magic. Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia alongside him, hits theaters on December 25.