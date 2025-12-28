Maruthi’s ‘Medium-Range Hero’ Remark At The Raja Saab Event Sparks Debate Among Prabhas Fans

The pre-release event of Prabhas’ upcoming film The Raja Saab turned into a memorable yet controversial evening as director Maruthi delivered an emotional address that drew both applause and backlash. Held in Hyderabad on Saturday, the grand event was attended by the film’s cast and crew along with thousands of enthusiastic fans who gathered to celebrate the much-anticipated release.

While Maruthi’s speech reflected gratitude and emotion, one particular remark stirred debate among Prabhas’ fan base, with some feeling that the director’s words unintentionally undermined the stature of his leading star.

Maruthi Reflects on Prabhas’ Global Recognition

During his address, Maruthi spoke about the transformation of Telugu cinema and its global reach over the past decade. Sharing a personal anecdote from an international shoot, the director said, “We visited a remote village somewhere in South Africa. When I mentioned that I am a film director, he said, "Oh, really?" and looked at me from top to bottom. I then asked him if he knew who my hero was, and he asked, "Who?". When I said "Prabhas," he replied, "Oh, the Baahubali hero?". This shows that he has become known even to people of a different tribe in the Masai Mara.”

The comment was intended to highlight Prabhas’ worldwide recognition post-Baahubali, but what followed soon became the focal point of online discussion.

Rajamouli’s Contribution to Pan-India Cinema

Maruthi went on to acknowledge filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s role in reshaping the scale of Telugu cinema. He stated, “Every director is very, very, very indebted to Rajamouli garu. The reason is that today, everyone is walking around with their collars raised, saying "Pan India, Pan India," but he is the one who put his life into it, introduced a medium-range hero to the Pan-India stage, and established a massive cutout (stature) for the world today.”

While the statement praised Rajamouli’s vision, the phrase “medium-range hero” did not sit well with sections of Prabhas’ fans.

Fans React: Praise, Pushback and Perspective

Several fans took to social media to express disappointment. One wrote, “Prabhas giving it all back by giving chances to medium-range directors like you.” Another added, “Prabhas also had blockbusters like Varsham, Chatrapati, which are a bigger sensation than Aadhi. In fact Prabhas had a way better streak than NTR around that time - Darling, Mr. Perfect, Mirchi all were hits. Even Rebel had a massive hype.”

However, others defended Maruthi, pointing out industry realities before the pan-India boom. One fan argued, “There is no 100cr grosser for Prabhas Raju before Bahubali, so mid range ye, be calm & composed,” while another noted, “Prabhas and Allu Arjun were behind the likes of Mahesh Babu and NTR in fame in the 2000s and the first half of the 2010s.”

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab marks Prabhas’ return to a mass entertainer with fantasy and comedy elements. The film features Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Boman Irani in key roles. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Sankranti festival.