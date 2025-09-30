Manushi Chhillar Calls Rajkummar Rao Her Favourite Co-Actor, Know Why

Actress Manushi Chhillar recently opened up about her experience working with Rajkummar Rao and revealed why he remains her favourite co-actor.

During her recent 'Ask Me Anything' session on social media, the actress praised Rao’s dedication, professionalism, and the effortless chemistry they share on the sets of their film Maalik. When a fan complimented Manushi on the chemistry with her Maalik co-star Rajkummar Rao, Manushi responded with genuine warmth and admiration. She said, “Raj has to be one of my favourite co-actors and I had an amazing, amazing time working with him.”

Interestingly, during her AMA session, the Samrat Prithviraj actress touched on a variety of topics, offering a refreshing take on failure and highlighting how it serves as a valuable teacher rather than merely a setback. Speaking about failures, Manushi shared, “Failure is an important experience to have. I don't think you should look at it as failure, it's a learning experience. And as cliché as it sounds, it's true. The best thing that I learnt has to be that it's not about the destination, it's about the journey.”

One of the fans asked the actress about her fitness and well-being. Recalling her post-Covid struggles, Manushi Chhillar recalled, “I suffered a lot of muscle loss, because of which I lost a lot of weight as well. So my Dad, a doctor, helped me make a lot of lifestyle changes in order to get healthy again.”

When questioned about how she manages stress, the actress gave a straightforward yet heartfelt response: “A good workout, good sleep, and a hug from Mom - nothing beats these three.”

On the topic of procrastination, the ‘Miss World 2017’ winner shared that setting a positive tone at the start of the day helps her stay focused and driven. “For me, getting up before sunrise, exercising every day, and meditating every day. If I am able to do these three things, then I am super motivated to get on with my day.”

When asked about a superpower she would love to have, Manushi replied, “Apparition, because I hate sitting in flights for a long time waiting to arrive at the destination. So teleporting is something I wish I could do." Well, who wouldn’t want that?.”

