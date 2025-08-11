Lara Dutta Celebrates Ahaan Panday’s Debut, Salutes His Mother Deanne’s Selfless Love

Just like many others, actress Lara Dutta was left mesmerized after watching Saiyaara, featuring debutant Ahaan Panday — the son of her close friend Deanne Panday. Having known Ahaan since he was a toddler, Lara expressed her joy at seeing him grow into a “thoughtful and well-brought-up, charming boy.”

Lara Dutta Pens Emotional Note For Deanne Pandey

Sharing an emotional note for Deanne — affectionately called DP — Lara reflected on their bond of over two decades. She revealed how Deanne has stood by her through every phase of life:

"She was there when I first moved to Mumbai as a teenager and knew no one, and she and her family made me feel like I had friends who would look out for me…. She was there when I won Miss India and Miss Universe, and kept me grounded and focused on my fitness and mental well being….. she’s been there through relationships and breakups and my wedding and the birth of my daughter, and more recently the loss of a parent…… she’s just been there, quietly, solidly…. With compassion and bravery and love….."

Admiring Her Friend’s Selfless Nature

Lara praised Deanne’s tireless dedication to the people she loves, recalling how she has always put others first: "Quietly slipping in and taking care of all that needs to be done, and has never asked for anything in return….."

She further highlighted how deeply Deanne loves her children — Alanna and Ahaan — above everything else in life.

A Mother’s Efforts and Blessings

Expressing pride in her friend’s journey as a mother, Lara wrote: "My darling DP….. I am so thrilled and proud of what your kids have accomplished and I know how hard you’ve worked and how hard you’ve prayed for their well being and success….. I hope all the many achievements both your wonderful kids will surely accomplish will be a glowing testimony to your good karma and the incredible person you are!"