Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesLara Dutta Celebrates Ahaan Panday’s Debut, Salutes His Mother Deanne’s Selfless Love

Lara Dutta Celebrates Ahaan Panday’s Debut, Salutes His Mother Deanne’s Selfless Love

Lara Dutta shared an emotional note praising her friend Deanne Panday's unwavering support over two decades, from Lara's early days in Mumbai to personal milestones.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 08:51 AM (IST)

Just like many others, actress Lara Dutta was left mesmerized after watching Saiyaara, featuring debutant Ahaan Panday — the son of her close friend Deanne Panday. Having known Ahaan since he was a toddler, Lara expressed her joy at seeing him grow into a “thoughtful and well-brought-up, charming boy.”

Lara Dutta Pens Emotional Note For Deanne Pandey

Sharing an emotional note for Deanne — affectionately called DP — Lara reflected on their bond of over two decades. She revealed how Deanne has stood by her through every phase of life:

"She was there when I first moved to Mumbai as a teenager and knew no one, and she and her family made me feel like I had friends who would look out for me…. She was there when I won Miss India and Miss Universe, and kept me grounded and focused on my fitness and mental well being….. she’s been there through relationships and breakups and my wedding and the birth of my daughter, and more recently the loss of a parent…… she’s just been there, quietly, solidly…. With compassion and bravery and love….."

Admiring Her Friend’s Selfless Nature

Lara praised Deanne’s tireless dedication to the people she loves, recalling how she has always put others first: "Quietly slipping in and taking care of all that needs to be done, and has never asked for anything in return….."

She further highlighted how deeply Deanne loves her children — Alanna and Ahaan — above everything else in life.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

A Mother’s Efforts and Blessings

Expressing pride in her friend’s journey as a mother, Lara wrote: "My darling DP….. I am so thrilled and proud of what your kids have accomplished and I know how hard you’ve worked and how hard you’ve prayed for their well being and success….. I hope all the many achievements both your wonderful kids will surely accomplish will be a glowing testimony to your good karma and the incredible person you are!"

 

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 08:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lara Dutta Deanne Pandey Ahaan Panday Saiyaara
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Pushes For More Rafale Jets After Operation Sindoor: Report
India Pushes For More Rafale Jets After Operation Sindoor: Report
India
Air India Flight Carrying MPs Escapes Tragedy, Congress's KC Venugopal Narrates How Luck Saved Them
Air India Flight Carrying MPs Escapes Tragedy, KC Venugopal Narrates How Luck Saved Them
India
Lok Sabha To Debate Major Bills On Sports Governance, Anti-Doping, And Ports
Lok Sabha To Debate Major Bills On Sports Governance, Anti-Doping, And Ports
World
Five Al Jazeera Journalists Killed In Israeli Strike Near Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital
Five Al Jazeera Journalists Killed In Israeli Strike Near Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Elephant Causes Chaos at Dehradun Toll Plaza, Car Damaged
Nagpur Construction Slab Collapse Injures 17 Workers; Rescue and Safety Measures Underway
Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget