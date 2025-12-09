Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKartik Aaryan Reveals He Initially Rejected Bhool Bhulaiyaa Sequel Idea: ‘I Wasn’t Keen’

Kartik Aaryan Reveals He Initially Rejected Bhool Bhulaiyaa Sequel Idea: ‘I Wasn’t Keen’

Kartik Aaryan reveals he initially said no to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel before becoming Rooh Baba. The actor also shares updates on Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Naagzilla.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Did you know, Kartik Aaryan initially said no to the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise?

Addressing one of the sessions of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Kartik shared that he had said no to the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise. He revealed that when he was approached for the project, there was no particular story, just an idea for a sequel.

Kartik added that after seeing all the love he has received for his portrayal of Roohi Baba, he feels glad he agreed to become a part of the project.

“When the film first came to me, there was no story — just a sequel idea. I wasn’t keen. But Bhushan (Kumar) sir convinced me, we worked on it, and everything changed. Today, wherever I go, kids call me Rooh Baba. I’m glad I eventually did it,” shared Kartik.

Both "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, turned out to be milestone movies for Kartik.

Up next, Kartik has been roped in to lead the highly talked about romantic entertainer "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri", where he has been paired opposite Ananya Panday.

Made under the direction of Sameer Vidwans, the project also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania in significant roles, along with others.

Shot in some breathtaking locations in Croatia, Rajasthan, and Mumbai for 57 days. "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is set to get a theatrical release on 25 December.

Over and above this, Kartik will also be a part of “Naagzilla”. He will be seen in a fresh avatar as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a shape-shifting naag on a fantastical adventure in his next.

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and written by Gautam Mehra, “Naagzilla” is being jointly backed by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dharma Productions Bhushan Kumar Bollywood Films Kartik Aaryan Ananya Panday Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Red Sea Film Festival Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Rooh Baba
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Next Project After Gandhiji's Assassination...': Rahul Gandhi Slams RSS Alleging Capture Of Institutions
'Next Project After Gandhiji's Assassination...': Rahul Gandhi Slams RSS Alleging Capture Of Institutions
India
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru; Kharge Hits Back
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
India
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
India
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule Amid Crisis; 110 Daily Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule; 110 Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget