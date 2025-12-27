Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday’s Rom-Com Sees Steady Start, Collects ₹14.49 Cr In 2 Days

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s latest romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has made a respectable entry at the Indian box office, registering a steady performance in its first two days despite stiff competition and a limited theatrical rollout. Released on Christmas Day, the film has managed to draw audiences during the festive window, closing Day 2 with a total net collection of ₹14.49 crore.

Decent Opening on Christmas Day

The Dharma Productions-backed film opened to ₹8.46 crore net on its first day in India. While the opening numbers were not explosive, trade observers note that the film benefitted from the holiday release, especially during evening and night shows. Overall occupancy on Day 1 hovered around 34.5 percent, indicating moderate audience interest across key circuits.

Industry insiders suggest that the film’s romantic-comedy genre helped it appeal to younger viewers and couples looking for light-hearted festive entertainment.

Second-Day Dip Signals Stable Hold

On its second day in theatres, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri added ₹6.03 crore to its tally. Although the film saw a drop compared to its opening day, the decline was within acceptable limits. According to trade analysts, the hold suggests that word of mouth may be working in the film’s favour, giving it a chance to build momentum over the extended holiday weekend.

With families and holiday crowds expected to visit cinemas in larger numbers, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether the film can sustain growth.

Star Cast, Crew and Critical Reception

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the Hindi-language rom-com is penned by Karan Shrikant Sharma. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora backing the project.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead, the ensemble cast features Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania. While critics have delivered a mixed verdict, the film has earned praise for its visual appeal and production values. However, elements such as the storyline, screenplay, direction and performances have drawn criticism.

Despite the divided reviews, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri appears positioned to benefit from the festive season, with its box office journey now hinging on audience reception over the weekend.