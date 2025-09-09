Kajal Aggarwal Breaks Silence On Death Hoax: 'I’m Alive, Don’t Believe The Rumours'

In a shocking case of online misinformation, actress Kajal Aggarwal became the target of a false death hoax that claimed she had passed away in a road accident. The rumours, which spread like wildfire on social media platforms, falsely suggested that the actress had sustained serious injuries and succumbed to them.

The situation escalated quickly, prompting fans to express concern and confusion. As the speculation gained traction, Kajal decided to speak out and set the record straight.

“I’m Safe and Healthy” — Kajal Shuts Down Fake News

On Monday, Kajal took to her official social media handles to firmly dismiss the disturbing reports. Addressing the viral claims head-on, the actress clarified that she is in good health and that there is no truth to the accident reports.

In her statement, Kajal urged her followers not to fall for such baseless and misleading content. She reiterated that the news circulating online is completely false, asking fans to rely only on verified information. Earlier in the day, when contacted by ETimes, Kajal responded briefly saying, “I am busy right now and will connect with you later.”

Maldives Vacation: Kajal’s Real-World Escape

Just days before the hoax began trending, Kajal had been sharing glimpses of her Maldives getaway with husband Gautam Kitchlu. Through a series of dreamy photos on Instagram, the actress gave fans a peek into her serene island retreat.

In her caption, Kajal expressed her emotional connection to the tropical paradise:

“The Maldives: my recurring love affair. A monthly rendezvous I’ll gladly be guilty of. Drawn back each time by its endless allure, eternal glow, and sunsets that feel like nature’s most glamorous runway. Take my breath away every single time.”

The vacation content not only reflected her peaceful break from work but also stood in stark contrast to the disturbing hoax that followed.

Rise of Celebrity Death Hoaxes: A Digital Age Problem

Kajal Aggarwal's experience underscores the increasing number of celebrity death hoaxes that have plagued social media in recent years. These incidents not only cause emotional distress to families and fans but also highlight the urgent need for fact-checking and responsible content sharing.

Thankfully, Kajal’s timely response has helped quash the rumours and reassure her global fan base.