Janhvi Kapoor Says It’s ‘Tone-Deaf’ For Star Kids To Talk About Struggle In Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, recently spoke out on the ongoing ‘insider vs outsider’ debate in Bollywood, calling it “tone-deaf” for star kids to discuss struggle. In an interview with Filmfare during the promotions of her new film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Janhvi reflected on the privileges and responsibilities that come with being from a film family.

Privilege Comes With Perspective

Janhvi said, “Koi interested nahi hai sunne ke liye. Kyunki hum privileged background se hain toh koi thodi naa sunna chahta hai. It’s just not right. I think hume complain bhi nahi karna chahiye kyunki hum bohut abhari hai jo bhi mila hai uske liye. Agar hum yahan baithke bolenge ki nahi humare liye bhi bohut mushkil hai, jab ki sab ke liye hota hai.”

She emphasized that while she respects the challenges faced by outsiders, her own struggles are incomparable. “I don’t like this division of insider outsider par unka jo struggle hota hai voh bohut different hota hai, voh hum nahi samajh paayenge. Humara yahan complain karna ki hum bohut cheezon se guzre hain, I feel it is just tone-deaf aur koi sunna bhi nahi chahta hai."

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Hits Theatres

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, has finally been released in theatres.

Performance Praise for Janhvi and Co-Star

The review singled out the performances of the cast, particularly Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. “Varun Dhawan is in his sweet spot; his flair for comedy meets an emotional undercurrent… Janhvi Kapoor glimmers as Tulsi Kumari, capturing both innocence and melancholy with disarming ease. There is something refreshingly unrestrained in her performance; she does not bottle her emotions but lets them flow freely, and yet she remains luminous in every frame," the review read.

Janhvi’s remarks on privilege and her nuanced performance in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari underscore her maturity both on and off screen, making her one of Bollywood’s most reflective young actors.