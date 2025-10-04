Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesJanhvi Kapoor Says It’s ‘Tone-Deaf’ For Star Kids To Talk About Struggle In Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor Says It’s ‘Tone-Deaf’ For Star Kids To Talk About Struggle In Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on nepotism in Bollywood, calling complaints from star kids “tone-deaf.” She also receives praise for her performance in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, recently spoke out on the ongoing ‘insider vs outsider’ debate in Bollywood, calling it “tone-deaf” for star kids to discuss struggle. In an interview with Filmfare during the promotions of her new film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Janhvi reflected on the privileges and responsibilities that come with being from a film family.

Privilege Comes With Perspective

Janhvi said, “Koi interested nahi hai sunne ke liye. Kyunki hum privileged background se hain toh koi thodi naa sunna chahta hai. It’s just not right. I think hume complain bhi nahi karna chahiye kyunki hum bohut abhari hai jo bhi mila hai uske liye. Agar hum yahan baithke bolenge ki nahi humare liye bhi bohut mushkil hai, jab ki sab ke liye hota hai.”

She emphasized that while she respects the challenges faced by outsiders, her own struggles are incomparable. “I don’t like this division of insider outsider par unka jo struggle hota hai voh bohut different hota hai, voh hum nahi samajh paayenge. Humara yahan complain karna ki hum bohut cheezon se guzre hain, I feel it is just tone-deaf aur koi sunna bhi nahi chahta hai."

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Hits Theatres

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, has finally been released in theatres. 

Performance Praise for Janhvi and Co-Star

The review singled out the performances of the cast, particularly Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. “Varun Dhawan is in his sweet spot; his flair for comedy meets an emotional undercurrent… Janhvi Kapoor glimmers as Tulsi Kumari, capturing both innocence and melancholy with disarming ease. There is something refreshingly unrestrained in her performance; she does not bottle her emotions but lets them flow freely, and yet she remains luminous in every frame," the review read.

Janhvi’s remarks on privilege and her nuanced performance in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari underscore her maturity both on and off screen, making her one of Bollywood’s most reflective young actors.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Varun Dhawan Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Tulsi Kumari Film
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
World
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas's Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas's Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
India
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Peace Deal
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Deal
World
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget