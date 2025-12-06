Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIndiGo Flight Chaos: Sonu Sood, Vir Das Urge Passengers Not To Target Ground Staff

IndiGo Flight Chaos: Sonu Sood, Vir Das Urge Passengers Not To Target Ground Staff

As IndiGo cancellations fuel airport chaos, Sonu Sood and Vir Das urge passengers not to target ground staff amid India-wide disruptions.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Massive disruptions across India’s busiest airports triggered heated confrontations on Saturday, as IndiGo’s ongoing operational crisis led to hundreds of cancelled flights. Social media quickly flooded with videos showing irate passengers clashing with ground personnel across Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports.

Amid the mounting frustration, actors Sonu Sood and Vir Das stepped in with public appeals, urging travellers to avoid directing their anger at the frontline workers who have been left dealing with the crisis.

‘Let Senior Management Face Passengers’: Vir Das

More than 1,000 IndiGo flights have been cancelled in the last four days, stranding travellers for prolonged periods and forcing many to miss meetings, events and family commitments.

Responding to the chaos, Vir Das took to X, stressing that responsibility lies with those at the top—not with the junior employees trying to manage the fallout.

He wrote, “The decent thing to do? The entire senior management of Indigo should be made to take shifts at the airport and stand there. From CEOs to VPs and such. The decision makers. Instead of the terrified junior employees with no power, cabin crew, and ground staff, who have been left to deal with the yelling and screaming.”

Sonu Sood Urges Empathy: ‘They Are Helpless’

Actor Sonu Sood also released a video message after his own family experienced long delays. Emphasising patience and compassion, he said ground staff members are merely conveying information given to them, not causing the disruptions.

Sharing the video, he posted, “A delayed flight is frustrating, but remember the faces trying to fix it. Please be nice and humble to the IndiGo staff; they are carrying the weight of cancellations too. Let’s support them."

In his message, Sonu added, “My family was one of the thousands who had to face delays and long waits at the airport… Everyone is hurt and frustrated. But imagine yourself in the place of the ground staff. They are helpless… They only communicate the messages that they receive. So why react to them?”

Meanwhile, lyricist Swanand Kirkire expressed his disappointment bluntly, writing, “Sorry is not enough ... pay damages.”

 

Why IndiGo Is Facing Massive Disruptions

India’s largest carrier has described the ongoing situation as an “operational crisis”, with Friday alone seeing over 1,000 flights cancelled. Airports reported chaotic scenes as passengers scrambled for answers and alternative flights.

IndiGo has cited a combination of “unforeseen operational challenges”, including tech issues, winter scheduling constraints and weather-related disruptions, as reasons for the severe impact on operations.

In its public statement, IndiGo apologised, saying, “While this will not get resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest.”

The airline has also announced a full waiver on cancellations and rescheduling for bookings made between December 5 and December 15, 2025.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vir Das Hyderabad Airport Sonu Sood Swanand Kirkire Delhi Airport Delays IndiGo Flight Cancellations IndiGo Apology IndiGo Operational Crisis India Flight Disruptions
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Operations Steadily Resuming': Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid IndiGo Meltdown
'Operations Steadily Resuming': Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid IndiGo Meltdown
World
US President Trump Receives Inaugural FIFA Peace Prize At 2026 World Cup Draw
US President Trump Receives Inaugural FIFA Peace Prize At 2026 World Cup Draw
India
Putin’s Big Visit, Small Gains: Russian President's Much-Hyped India Tour Had More Show Than Substance
Big Visit, Small Gains: Putin's Much-Hyped India Tour Had More Show Than Substance
India
US Should Apologise To India, Says Ex-Pentagon Official As He Calls For Arrest Of Pakistan Army Chief
US Should Apologise To India, Says Ex-Pentagon Official As He Calls For Arrest Of Pakistan Army Chief
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive fire at Moradabad scrap warehouse; all rescued safely, blaze under control
Russia-India Relations: Major Defence Agreement Inked Between Two Nation, Marking a New Step Toward Military Cooperation
Breaking: Putin to pay tribute at Rajghat; Delhi on alert with tight security, diversions
Breaking: Political clash in Bengal intensifies as TMC MLA and Governor face off
Breaking: Deadly floods in Greece, major road accidents rock Andhra & UP amid chaos
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget