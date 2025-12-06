IndiGo Flight Chaos: Sonu Sood, Vir Das Urge Passengers Not To Target Ground Staff

Massive disruptions across India’s busiest airports triggered heated confrontations on Saturday, as IndiGo’s ongoing operational crisis led to hundreds of cancelled flights. Social media quickly flooded with videos showing irate passengers clashing with ground personnel across Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports.

Amid the mounting frustration, actors Sonu Sood and Vir Das stepped in with public appeals, urging travellers to avoid directing their anger at the frontline workers who have been left dealing with the crisis.

‘Let Senior Management Face Passengers’: Vir Das

More than 1,000 IndiGo flights have been cancelled in the last four days, stranding travellers for prolonged periods and forcing many to miss meetings, events and family commitments.

Responding to the chaos, Vir Das took to X, stressing that responsibility lies with those at the top—not with the junior employees trying to manage the fallout.

He wrote, “The decent thing to do? The entire senior management of Indigo should be made to take shifts at the airport and stand there. From CEOs to VPs and such. The decision makers. Instead of the terrified junior employees with no power, cabin crew, and ground staff, who have been left to deal with the yelling and screaming.”

Sonu Sood Urges Empathy: ‘They Are Helpless’

Actor Sonu Sood also released a video message after his own family experienced long delays. Emphasising patience and compassion, he said ground staff members are merely conveying information given to them, not causing the disruptions.

Sharing the video, he posted, “A delayed flight is frustrating, but remember the faces trying to fix it. Please be nice and humble to the IndiGo staff; they are carrying the weight of cancellations too. Let’s support them."

In his message, Sonu added, “My family was one of the thousands who had to face delays and long waits at the airport… Everyone is hurt and frustrated. But imagine yourself in the place of the ground staff. They are helpless… They only communicate the messages that they receive. So why react to them?”

Meanwhile, lyricist Swanand Kirkire expressed his disappointment bluntly, writing, “Sorry is not enough ... pay damages.”

Why IndiGo Is Facing Massive Disruptions

India’s largest carrier has described the ongoing situation as an “operational crisis”, with Friday alone seeing over 1,000 flights cancelled. Airports reported chaotic scenes as passengers scrambled for answers and alternative flights.

IndiGo has cited a combination of “unforeseen operational challenges”, including tech issues, winter scheduling constraints and weather-related disruptions, as reasons for the severe impact on operations.

In its public statement, IndiGo apologised, saying, “While this will not get resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest.”

The airline has also announced a full waiver on cancellations and rescheduling for bookings made between December 5 and December 15, 2025.