Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesImtiaz Ali Shares Why He Was Anxious To Meet Former Punjab Cop At Chamkila Premiere

Imtiaz Ali Shares Why He Was Anxious To Meet Former Punjab Cop At Chamkila Premiere

Imtiaz Ali says a former police officer’s emotional reaction to Amar Singh Chamkila was the most meaningful compliment he received. The film, starring Diljit Dosanjh, is now Emmy-nominated.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, whose Netflix biopic “Amar Singh Chamkila” has earned a nomination at the prestigious International Emmy Awards, has opened up about the biggest compliment he has received for the film that probably is the biggest achievement for him over the movie.

Speaking about it, Imtiaz told IANS, “One of the people at the movie's premiere was Mr Benz, a very elderly gentleman. He used to be the Superintendent of Police in Ropar in Punjab during the 80s when all the trouble was happening. And, you know, I was a bit nervous to meet him after the film because he could have just turned around and told me that this is not the right portrayal of those times and criticised it."

He continued "It would have been so humiliating as a filmmaker for me. But I was overwhelmed when he said that it really took him back to those times of the 80s. He even asked, "How did we know the exact nuances that happened in Punjab during the 80s?" – "That, for me, was a huge compliment!"

The filmmaker also recalled how the premiere of "Amar Singh Chamkila" itself was a special experience.

“When we were shooting at Liberty Cinema, which is an old theatre in Bombay, I had this plan that we should have the premiere in a theatre like that. But I was told it was maybe not so good for marketing; that is why people don’t do premieres old style. But for this film, I insisted on doing it. So Diljit was like, 'I will'. I'll invest half the money,” quipped Ali.

Adding to it he said “Thankfully, Monika (Shergill) bought into this and agreed to the old-fashioned premiere. It was an absolutely charming event. People came all the way despite so much traffic and not-so-good conditions that day. It was truly very, very special.”

For the uninitiated, "Amar Singh Chamkila", directed by Imtiaz Ali, stars Diljit Dosanjh as the iconic Punjabi singer and Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot Kaur. The music has been directed by A. R. Rahman, while the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamli.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Imtiaz Ali Amar Singh Chamkila International Emmy Awards Chamkila Premiere
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ABP Exclusive: 'US Told Us Not To Start War' — Chidambaram Reveals What Happened After 26/11 Mumbai Attack
ABP Exclusive: 'US Told Us Not To Start War' — Chidambaram Reveals What Happened After 26/11 Mumbai Attack
World
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
World
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In London, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In London, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Cities
Karur Stampede: In First Arrest, TVK Leader Nabbed As Hunt On For More Accused; 3 Held For Spreading Rumours
Karur Stampede: In First Arrest, TVK Leader Nabbed As Hunt On For More Accused; 3 Held For Spreading Rumours
Advertisement

Videos

Swami Chaitanyanand Uncooperative In Custody As Mobile Forensics Reveal Key Evidence Amid Outcry Now
Stray Dogs Attack: Child Attacked By Stray Dogs In Pune; CCTV Captures Harrowing Assault, Parents Rescued
Asia Cup: Team India returns after Asia Cup victory; Surya Kumar Yadav, Tilak Varma receive grand welcome
Dehradun: ‘I Love Mohammad’ protest: 300-400 demonstrators, baton charge, situation now Under Control
‘I Love Mohammad’ controversy in Dehradun: Massive crowd, road blockade, police baton charge
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget