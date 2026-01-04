Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hollywood Star Ilia Volok Makes Bollywood Debut With Kushagra Sharma's Faraar

Hollywood Star Ilia Volok Makes Bollywood Debut With Kushagra Sharma’s Faraar

Filmmaker Kushagra Sharma makes his debut with Faraar, a global heist film that brings Mission Impossible actor Ilia Volok to Bollywood, blending international talent with Indian storytelling.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 06:50 PM (IST)

Filmmaker Kushagra Sharma makes a striking debut with Faraar, introducing acclaimed Hollywood actor Ilia Volok to Bollywood. Known for his powerful performances in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Gemini Man, and The Punisher, Volok’s entry into Hindi cinema reflects Sharma’s global vision and his commitment to bringing world-class talent to Indian audiences.

 

For Sharma, casting Volok was more than a creative choice—it was a statement of intent. He wanted to bridge cinematic worlds and offer Indian viewers the thrill of watching a performer of international repute in a story rooted in Indian emotion and scale. Faraar embodies this blend of global artistry and indian storytelling, marking a new chapter in cross-cultural collaboration.

The film features a stellar ensemble cast including Nimisha Sajjan, Trisha, Parth Bhalerao, Vikram Kochhar, and Gavie Chahal, each bringing unique energy and depth to the narrative. Together, they form a dynamic mix of talent that enhances the film’s emotional and dramatic layers. Backed by spectacular production design, sweeping visuals, and music by Ivan M. Lacámara of Money Heist fame, Faraar promises to be a cinematic experience that feels both grand and intimate.

Kushagra credits his father, veteran producer Anuj Sharma, for inspiring him to think big and always put audiences first, a philosophy that continues to guide his creative choices and ambition.

At its core, Faraar is Bollywood’s first truly global heist film—a story that combines intelligence, emotion, and scale in equal measure. It explores freedom, morality, and human instinct while unfolding across an expansive international canvas. With this film, Kushagra Sharma not only launches his feature film journey but also redefines what it means to think globally while creating for Indian audiences—delivering a cinematic experience that is bold, intelligent, and deeply moving.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Faraar Film Kushagra Sharma Debut Ilia Volok Bollywood Debut Hollywood Actor In Bollywood Global Heist Film India Faraar Cast Ivan M Lacámara Music
