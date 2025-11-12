Govinda Advised To See Neurologist, Manager Shares Health Update

Bollywood actor Govinda, currently admitted to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, is undergoing medical tests after being advised to consult a neurologist.

His manager, Shashi Sinha, revealed to IANS that the reports are awaited, and the actor is under close observation by doctors. When contacted about Govinda’s health, Sinha shared, “He had a severe headache and felt heaviness in his head. He also felt dizzy, and because of that, he has been advised to see a neurologist. Doctors are conducting a check-up. He was admitted last night, and the doctor will examine him soon.”

Govinda was immediately rushed to CritiCare Hospital after he reportedly lost consciousness at his residence in the early hours. The actor’s friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, confirmed the update to IANS. According to him, Govinda first received medication after a telephonic consultation with a doctor, but was later taken to the hospital around 1 a.m. for emergency care.

Lalit also informed us that the veteran actor was rushed to the hospital after he became unconscious at his residence.

Govinda was admitted to the hospital just a day after visiting veteran actor Dharmendra, who is recovering at Breach Candy Hospital. In a video circulating online, the ‘Raja Babu’ star was seen exiting the hospital.

This is the second time the actor has been hospitalized within a year. In October last year, he was admitted to the same hospital after accidentally injuring his leg with a licensed revolver. The Hero No. 1 actor sustained a wound below his knee and underwent an hour-long surgery in the ICU to remove the bullet safely.

Reports suggest that Govinda was preparing to travel to Kolkata and was putting his revolver back in the cupboard when it accidentally discharged.

