Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesGautami Kapoor Breaks Silence On Backlash Over Gifting Daughter A Sex Toy, Says Online Abuse Affected Her Mental Health

Gautami Kapoor Breaks Silence On Backlash Over Gifting Daughter A Sex Toy, Says Online Abuse Affected Her Mental Health

Gautami Kapoor reveals she had sleepless nights and felt depressed after being trolled for a personal remark about her daughter, opening up about the emotional impact of online backlash.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Gautami Kapoor recently opened up about the emotional fallout she faced after a personal parenting conversation turned into a full-blown social media controversy. The actor, who had earlier spoken candidly about discussing intimacy and pleasure with her daughter, revealed that the backlash left her shaken, anxious, and struggling with sleepless nights.

Gautami Kapoor Reacts On Sudden Online Outrage

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Gautami revisited the criticism she received for comments she had made months earlier during a podcast. What surprised her most was the timing and intensity of the reaction. According to the actor, the interview had been recorded nearly four-and-a-half months before the controversy erupted, making the outrage feel sudden and confusing.

“It came completely out of the blue,” Gautami said, explaining that her remarks were never meant as a universal opinion or parenting advice. She clarified that she was speaking purely from her personal experience as a mother. “I was talking about my child, my daughter, and the relationship I share with her. I wasn’t telling anyone else how to raise their children,” she added.

Gautami also stressed that she and her husband, actor Ram Kapoor, believe in maintaining open communication with their children. While she acknowledges that not everyone may agree with this approach, she made it clear that differing opinions are part of society. “Some people may agree, some may not. That’s their right. I don’t judge them,” she said.

Trolling Took A Toll On Her Mental Health

Despite trying to remain composed, the volume and cruelty of online comments began to affect Gautami deeply. The actor admitted that the trolling pushed her into a dark emotional space.

“I went into a kind of depressed state of mind,” she shared. Scrolling through her Instagram feed became distressing, as the comments grew increasingly harsh. “I had sleepless nights. I couldn’t believe that people could write such things to another woman, to another human being,” Gautami said.

Overwhelmed by the negativity, she chose to step away from social media altogether. The actor revealed that she stayed off Instagram for nearly a month, prioritising her mental health over engaging with online hostility.

Daughter Sia’s Support During A Difficult Phase

During this challenging period, Gautami found unexpected strength in her daughter, Sia Kapoor. Unsure whether to address the controversy publicly or defend herself, the actor turned to her daughter for guidance.

Sia’s response, Gautami recalled, was calm and reassuring. She advised her mother to relax and not react impulsively, reminding her that online outrage is often short-lived. Taking her daughter’s advice seriously, Gautami decided to remain silent, choosing peace over confrontation and distance over debate.

The Comments That Sparked Debate

The controversy traces back to an interview Gautami gave earlier this year to Hauterrfly, where she spoke openly about normalising conversations around intimacy with her daughter. During the discussion, she mentioned that she had once considered gifting her daughter a sex toy when she turned 16, a thought that immediately drew sharp reactions online.

“When I mentioned it to her, she said, ‘Mom, have you lost it?’” Gautami had recalled with humour, explaining that her intention was rooted in breaking generational taboos. She spoke about wanting her daughter to grow up informed and comfortable with her own body, something she felt many women are denied.

Gautami later shared that her daughter, now 19, understands where the thought came from and respects her honesty. However, the remark triggered widespread debate on social media, with many questioning the boundaries between parental openness and age-appropriate conversations.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautami Kapoor Social Media Backlash Gautami Kapoor Trolling Gautami Kapoor Depressed Celebrity Parenting Controversy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
India
PM Modi To Unveil Rs 3,200 Crore Highway Projects In Bengal Today
PM Modi To Unveil Rs 3,200 Crore Highway Projects In Bengal Today
World
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
Cities
Dense Fog Shrouds Delhi Amid Orange Alert; AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’
Dense Fog Shrouds Delhi Amid Orange Alert; AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget