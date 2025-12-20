Actor Gautami Kapoor recently opened up about the emotional fallout she faced after a personal parenting conversation turned into a full-blown social media controversy. The actor, who had earlier spoken candidly about discussing intimacy and pleasure with her daughter, revealed that the backlash left her shaken, anxious, and struggling with sleepless nights.

Gautami Kapoor Reacts On Sudden Online Outrage

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Gautami revisited the criticism she received for comments she had made months earlier during a podcast. What surprised her most was the timing and intensity of the reaction. According to the actor, the interview had been recorded nearly four-and-a-half months before the controversy erupted, making the outrage feel sudden and confusing.

“It came completely out of the blue,” Gautami said, explaining that her remarks were never meant as a universal opinion or parenting advice. She clarified that she was speaking purely from her personal experience as a mother. “I was talking about my child, my daughter, and the relationship I share with her. I wasn’t telling anyone else how to raise their children,” she added.

Gautami also stressed that she and her husband, actor Ram Kapoor, believe in maintaining open communication with their children. While she acknowledges that not everyone may agree with this approach, she made it clear that differing opinions are part of society. “Some people may agree, some may not. That’s their right. I don’t judge them,” she said.

Trolling Took A Toll On Her Mental Health

Despite trying to remain composed, the volume and cruelty of online comments began to affect Gautami deeply. The actor admitted that the trolling pushed her into a dark emotional space.

“I went into a kind of depressed state of mind,” she shared. Scrolling through her Instagram feed became distressing, as the comments grew increasingly harsh. “I had sleepless nights. I couldn’t believe that people could write such things to another woman, to another human being,” Gautami said.

Overwhelmed by the negativity, she chose to step away from social media altogether. The actor revealed that she stayed off Instagram for nearly a month, prioritising her mental health over engaging with online hostility.

Daughter Sia’s Support During A Difficult Phase

During this challenging period, Gautami found unexpected strength in her daughter, Sia Kapoor. Unsure whether to address the controversy publicly or defend herself, the actor turned to her daughter for guidance.

Sia’s response, Gautami recalled, was calm and reassuring. She advised her mother to relax and not react impulsively, reminding her that online outrage is often short-lived. Taking her daughter’s advice seriously, Gautami decided to remain silent, choosing peace over confrontation and distance over debate.

The Comments That Sparked Debate

The controversy traces back to an interview Gautami gave earlier this year to Hauterrfly, where she spoke openly about normalising conversations around intimacy with her daughter. During the discussion, she mentioned that she had once considered gifting her daughter a sex toy when she turned 16, a thought that immediately drew sharp reactions online.

“When I mentioned it to her, she said, ‘Mom, have you lost it?’” Gautami had recalled with humour, explaining that her intention was rooted in breaking generational taboos. She spoke about wanting her daughter to grow up informed and comfortable with her own body, something she felt many women are denied.

Gautami later shared that her daughter, now 19, understands where the thought came from and respects her honesty. However, the remark triggered widespread debate on social media, with many questioning the boundaries between parental openness and age-appropriate conversations.