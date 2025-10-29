The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has urged PM Modi to posthumously honour the late actor Satish Shah with a Padma Shri. On Tuesday, the body wrote a letter to PM Modi requesting him to confer with the honour given his contribution to the field of entertainment.

The letter read, "With folded hands and deep respect, we, the Federation of Western lndia Cine Employees (FWICE), the parent body of 36 affiliated associations and scores of members representing the vast workforce

of the lndian film, television, and digital industry, wish to humbly appeal to your good self to kindly consider conferring the Padma Shri Award (Posthumously) upon Late Shri Satish Shah, one of lndia's

most beloved and distinguished actors.

Late Shri Satish Shah was a rare and gifted artist whose work brought joy, laughter, and emotion to

millions across our nation. Through his unforgettable performances in 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi', 'Sarabhai

vs Sarabhai', 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', 'Main Hoon Na', and numerous other landmark films and

television shows, he became a household name and a symbol of excellence in the performing arts".

The body lauded the late actor's versatility, humour, and human warmth, which made him one of the most respected and admired figures in

lndian entertainment.

Beyond his immense talent, the late actor was also a kind and compassionate soul as he always

encouraged fellow artistes, technicians, and the entire fraternity.

The letter further mentioned, "He was deeply respected by the working community and supported several welfare initiatives of FWICE with generosity and grace. His

loss has left an emotionalvoid in the hearts of allwho knew him and in the creative world he helped

shape. Honoring him with the Padma Shri Award (Posthumously) would be a most fitting tribute to a life

devoted to art, culture, and service through entertainment. lt would recognize not just an actor, but

a man who made lndia smile for over four decades and inspired countless others to follow their

passion".

The veteran actor, who was known for his work in films like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’, ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and others, passed away at the age of 74 in Mumbai.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of the late actor. He also shared a video in which he shared the reason behind the actor’s demise.

He said in the video, “I would like to share a sad news with you. Our friend, a great actor, Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure, a while ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to the Hinduja hospital, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. His body will be brought to his residence in Bandra (sic)”.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired a few hours ago due to kidney failure . He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last . A great loss to our industry . Om Shanti”.

His funeral was held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the Vile Parle West area of Mumbai. Several actors, and his friends attended the funeral to pay their last respects to the actor.

The actor is survived by his designer Madhu Shah.

