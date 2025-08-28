Farah Khan Announces New YouTube Show, Sajid Khan And Sunita Ahuja Join As First Guests

Bollywood’s celebrated filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is expanding her digital presence with a brand-new YouTube show. After the success of her popular cooking series featuring her chef, Dilip, Farah is all set to launch Aunty Kisko Bola?, a talent-based show that will shine a spotlight on women from diverse age groups and backgrounds.

Farah Khan launches new show on her YouTube channel

The show premieres tomorrow on Farah’s official YouTube channel. For the debut episode, Farah will be joined by her brother Sajid Khan and Sunita Ahuja, wife of veteran actor Govinda, on the judges’ panel.

Sharing a sneak peek of the show on Instagram, Farah wrote, “TOMORROW!! Our new show on my channel.. AUNTYKISKOBOLA #AKB .. thank you, Sajid Khan and Sunita Ahuja, for being our very first judges to bring out the talent that every woman has! N there’s a special guest appearance too…”

Netizens react to her announcement

Fans were quick to flood the comments with excitement. One user wrote, “Wowwwww! Super excited for this one,” while another called it a “smasher.” A third fan humorously asked, “Dilip Kahaan Hai?” Actress Mona Singh added, “Wow, this looks damn entertaining, Farah,” and Mrunal Thakur showed her support with clapping emojis.

Farah’s YouTube journey began in April 2024 with a cooking show that quickly evolved into an engaging vlog series. Over time, she welcomed a string of celebrity guests, including Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjun Bijlani, Boman Irani, Ajay Devgn, Apoorva Mukhija, and Munawar Faruqui.

A powerhouse in the entertainment industry, Farah Khan started her Bollywood career with cameo appearances before making a name as one of the industry’s top choreographers. She stepped into direction with the blockbuster Main Hoon Na (2004) and later helmed hits like Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year.