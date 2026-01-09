Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Diljit Brings Such Positive Energy': Sonam Bajwa Gets Nostalgic About Border 2 Song Collaboration

Sonam Bajwa shares her excitement about reuniting with Diljit Dosanjh for the song ‘Ishq Da Chehra’ from Border 2, calling the collaboration memorable and nostalgic.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 06:41 PM (IST)

Actress Sonam Bajwa, who is all geared up for her upcoming movie Border 2, has revealed her sheer excitement on collaborating with Punjabi music sensation and actor Diljit Dosanjh for the song ‘Ishq Da Chehra’.

The song for which Diljit has collaborated with Sachet-Parampara will be a part of Border 2. Talking about her experience working with Diljit, Sonam says, “Diljit brings such positive energy and professionalism on set, which makes the whole process enjoyable. Collaborating with him again for Border 2 was truly memorable.”

She added, Working with him has been such a delight. This was our fifth collaboration, and every time it feels just as exciting and effortless.”

The actress also mentioned how it made her nostalgic. “The song brought back so many memories and moments of our first film together, which was Punjab 1984, and it’s beautiful to see fans feeling the same and being even more excited to see us back together.” She added, “The love I am receiving from fans online makes it all very special, and this collaboration with Diljit is more meaningful.”

For the uninitiated, the makers of “Border 2” took to social media recently to unveil the track, which has been sung by Diljit, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon. Production banner T-Series Films took to their official social media account to share a glimpse of the track.

Sharing the AV of the song, they captioned the post as: “Ishq da yaara naam suna tha, tujhse mila toh main hua roobaroo! #IshqDaChehra out now!”

Talking about Ishq Da Chehra, the song seems to be a soulful romantic melody that offers a glimpse into the emotional world of the film.

Through heart-warming montages, ‘Ishq Da Chehra’ weaves together the stories of Sunny Deol and Mona Singh, Varun Dhawan and Medha Rana, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, and Ahan Shetty and Anyaa Singh.

The story of “Border 2”, as per Varun Dhawan, is based on the 1971 war and some true events, is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. The movie is backed by a powerful production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and is directed by Anurag Singh. It is slated to release on January 23.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Jan 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
Diljit Dosanjh Border 2 Sonam Bajwa Interview Sonam Bajwa Diljit Dosanjh Ishq Da Chehra Song Border 2 Song Border 2 Movie Songs
