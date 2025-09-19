Deepika Padukone, Soni Razdan And Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over Alia Bhatt’s Glam Look

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight at the grand premiere of The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, turning heads with her glamorous and elegant look.

Alia’s Show-Stopping Look

Alia Bhatt arrived in a stunning strappy white gown with a satin finish, accessorised with a chic statement belt, minimal jewellery, and a classy white hand-held bag. She styled her hair in a neat bun, complementing the look with smoky eyes and nude lips, creating a perfect blend of sophistication and glamour.

Sharing glimpses of her red carpet look on Instagram, Alia captioned the post, “The good, the bads and the glam.”

Celeb Reactions Pour In

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with compliments. Deepika Padukone wrote, “STUNNING!” along with a heart-eyed emoji, while Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, exclaimed, “OMG WOWS.” Bhumi Pednekar, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Saba Pataudi also showered love on the pictures.

Ranbir Kapoor Joins the Glamour

Alia wasn’t alone at the premiere. Her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied her, looking dapper in a white shirt paired with a white blazer and black trousers. The couple arrived hand-in-hand, posing for the shutterbugs before heading inside.

Star-Studded Red Carpet

The premiere witnessed a glittering turnout, with celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and Farah Khan in attendance. The Ambani family also graced the event, adding to the star power.

What’s Next for Alia Bhatt?

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Alpha, alongside Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the female-centric film is set to release on December 25, 2025.