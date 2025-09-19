Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDeepika Padukone, Soni Razdan And Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over Alia Bhatt’s Glam Look

Deepika Padukone, Soni Razdan And Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over Alia Bhatt’s Glam Look

Alia Bhatt stunned at "The Bads Of Bollywood" premiere in a white gown, complemented by Ranbir Kapoor in a white blazer.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 07:10 AM (IST)

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight at the grand premiere of The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, turning heads with her glamorous and elegant look.

Alia’s Show-Stopping Look

Alia Bhatt arrived in a stunning strappy white gown with a satin finish, accessorised with a chic statement belt, minimal jewellery, and a classy white hand-held bag. She styled her hair in a neat bun, complementing the look with smoky eyes and nude lips, creating a perfect blend of sophistication and glamour.

Sharing glimpses of her red carpet look on Instagram, Alia captioned the post, “The good, the bads and the glam.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Celeb Reactions Pour In

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with compliments. Deepika Padukone wrote, “STUNNING!” along with a heart-eyed emoji, while Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, exclaimed, “OMG WOWS.” Bhumi Pednekar, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Saba Pataudi also showered love on the pictures.

Ranbir Kapoor Joins the Glamour

Alia wasn’t alone at the premiere. Her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied her, looking dapper in a white shirt paired with a white blazer and black trousers. The couple arrived hand-in-hand, posing for the shutterbugs before heading inside.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Star-Studded Red Carpet

The premiere witnessed a glittering turnout, with celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and Farah Khan in attendance. The Ambani family also graced the event, adding to the star power.

What’s Next for Alia Bhatt?

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Alpha, alongside Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the female-centric film is set to release on December 25, 2025.

 

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 07:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Deepika Padukone
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Revokes Sanctions Waiver On Iran's Chabahar Port. What Does It Mean For India?
US Revokes Sanctions Waiver On Iran's Chabahar Port. What Does It Mean For India?
India
Why Operation Sindoor Took Place Past Midnight On May 7: CDS Explains; Reveals Navy’s Role — VIDEO
Why Op Sindoor Took Place Past Midnight On May 7: CDS Explains; Reveals Navy’s Role
World
Trump Says Putin Has ‘Let Him Down’ As Ukraine War Rages On Despite Alaska Summit
Trump Says Putin Has ‘Let Him Down’ As Ukraine War Rages On Despite Alaska Summit
India
‘Gen Z Will Stop Vote Chori’: Rahul Gandhi’s Call To Youth As Karnataka Poll Officer Counters Latest Claims
‘Gen Z Will Stop Vote Chori’: Rahul Gandhi’s Call To Youth As Karnataka Poll Officer Counters Latest Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget