Dalljiet Kaur On Shalin Bhanot’s Absence From Son Jaydon’s Life: 'It Was Shocking'

Television actress Dalljiet Kaur has spoken candidly about her heartbreak over ex-husband Shalin Bhanot’s sudden withdrawal from their son Jaydon’s life. In an emotional conversation with the Free Press Journal, Dalljiet revealed that Shalin, who had been actively present for nine years, disappeared without a word following the end of her second marriage.

Dalljiet on Jaydon’s bond with his father Shalin

The actress shared that, despite their troubled history, she always respected Shalin’s place in Jaydon’s life. She recalled how she never imposed restrictions on their father-son relationship, even encouraging Shalin to meet her second husband before their wedding in Kenya. While she briefly addressed earlier allegations of domestic abuse, Dalljiet emphasized that her concern now lies with Shalin’s sudden absence as a father.

“One moment you’re there, the next you just vanish. That’s exactly what happened, and it was shocking. For me, it was always about what’s best for Jaydon. When the time came to redeem himself, he disappeared, not from me, but from his child. Jaydon looked for him in that void, no child should ever go through that,” Dalljiet said.

She went on to explain that there was an unspoken agreement after their divorce—Shalin could see Jaydon whenever he wished. Over the years, he had attended birthdays and spent quality time with their son. Dalljiet said she never initiated contact herself but kept the doors open.

“Jaydon deserved his father. I gave Shalin that respect. After nine years, he vanished. That void is something Jaydon now has to live with," she added.

About Dalljiet and Shalin

Dalljiet and Shalin tied the knot in 2009, but their marriage came to an end in 2015 after allegations of domestic violence. In 2023, she married Kenyan businessman Nikhil Patel and relocated to Nairobi with Jaydon. However, the marriage ended in less than a year, prompting her return to India.