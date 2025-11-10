Explorer
Prem Chopra Hospitalised In Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, Family Confirms He’s ...
Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai as a precautionary measure. His son-in-law, actor Vikas Bhalla, confirms he is stable and recovering well.
Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The 88-year-old star, known for his iconic villainous roles in Hindi cinema, was taken to the hospital earlier this week.
Confirming the news, his son-in-law and actor Vikas Bhalla told India Today that the hospitalisation was only a precautionary measure and assured that Chopra is “doing fine.”
A beloved figure in the industry, Prem Chopra has appeared in over 380 films in a career spanning more than six decades.
( This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates relatd to Prem Chopra's health)
Follow Entertainment News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station: 8 Dead, Several Vehicles Gutted In Fire
Celebrities
Dharmendra Admitted To Mumbai Hospital: Major Update By Sunny Deol’s Team
News
Who Is Dr Muzammil Shakil, The MBBS Lecturer Linked To The Faridabad Terror Plot?
States
Bhopal Model Khushboo Ahirwar Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder, Boyfriend Qasim Held
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Opinion
Advertisement