Prem Chopra Hospitalised In Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, Family Confirms He’s ...

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPrem Chopra Hospitalised In Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, Family Confirms He’s ...

Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai as a precautionary measure. His son-in-law, actor Vikas Bhalla, confirms he is stable and recovering well.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 08:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The 88-year-old star, known for his iconic villainous roles in Hindi cinema, was taken to the hospital earlier this week.

Confirming the news, his son-in-law and actor Vikas Bhalla told India Today that the hospitalisation was only a precautionary measure and assured that Chopra is “doing fine.”

A beloved figure in the industry, Prem Chopra has appeared in over 380 films in a career spanning more than six decades.

 

 

( This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates relatd to Prem Chopra's health)

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 07:54 PM (IST)
Prem Chopra Prem Chopra Health Prem Chopra Lilavati Hospital Vikas Bhalla Veteran Actor Prem Chopra
