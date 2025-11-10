Prem Chopra Hospitalised In Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, Family Confirms He’s ...

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The 88-year-old star, known for his iconic villainous roles in Hindi cinema, was taken to the hospital earlier this week.

Confirming the news, his son-in-law and actor Vikas Bhalla told India Today that the hospitalisation was only a precautionary measure and assured that Chopra is “doing fine.”

A beloved figure in the industry, Prem Chopra has appeared in over 380 films in a career spanning more than six decades.

( This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates relatd to Prem Chopra's health)