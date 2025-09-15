Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Slams Kunickaa Sadanand

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Slams Kunickaa Sadanand

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik finally loses his calm at Kunickaa Sadanand over repeated interference in kitchen duties despite opting out. Tension rises in the house as captain Amaal takes a stand.

By : IANS | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bigg Boss season 19 contestant Amaal Mallik was seen getting furious at Bollywood veteran and contestant Kunickaa Sadanand.

The 62-year-old was seen loitering around the kitchen despite having backed out from the kitchen responsibilities and was also seen interfering in food matters. Amaal, who is the captain of the house, asked her multiple times to not intervene in kitchen matters and make it confusing for the entire team who is looking into the kitchen responsibilities.

Despite several reminders, Kunickaa seemed to have not paid any heed, further triggering Mallik. Amaal's letter was seen lashing out at Sadanand for being extremely rigid and creating issues in the kitchen zone. Kunickaa refused to acknowledge as usual and went on to pick a fight with Amaal. Further, Amaal was seen telling Kunika that just because he respects her doesn't mean that she should take advantage of him.

He also said that respecting somebody does not mean behaving like a servant and doing as they say all the time. In the past three weeks of the show's airing, this is probably the first time when Amaal Malik was seen bursting out into anger. The music composer has always maintained a very composed demeanour and has been taking a firm and stern stand against the wrong in the house, irrespective of the relation with the person.

Last week, Tanya Mittal burst out because Kunickaa Sadanand disturbed Amaal Mallik, who took a stern and firm stand in the former’s favour. He had questioned everybody who did not take a stand for Tanya after Kunickaa passed several personal and below-the-belt remarks at her. He also raised questions with a few housemates for acting like fence-sitters and not calling out the wrong behaviour of Kunickaa Sadanand.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
BIGG BOSS CONTROVERSY Amaal Mallik Kunickaa Sadanand Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal Amaal Mallik Angry BB19 Captain
