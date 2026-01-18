AR Rahman Breaks Silence After Backlash, Says India Is His ‘Inspiration, Teacher & Home’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAR Rahman Breaks Silence After Backlash, Says India Is His ‘Inspiration, Teacher & Home’

AR Rahman responds to criticism over his recent interview remarks, clarifying his intent and reaffirming his commitment to India through music in a heartfelt video message.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 11:05 AM (IST)

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has addressed the backlash he faced following remarks made during a recent interview, releasing a video statement to clarify his intentions and reiterate his deep-rooted connection with India. The musician emphasised that his words were never meant to hurt sentiments and that his lifelong commitment has been to serve the nation through his work.

The statement comes days after social media criticism erupted over his comments on creativity, power dynamics, and divisiveness in the film industry.

‘India Is My Inspiration, My Teacher and My Home’

Opening his video message on an emotional note, Rahman reflected on his bond with the country and the role music has played in expressing that relationship. He said, “Music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring our culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt.”

By directly addressing the misunderstanding surrounding his earlier remarks, the composer underlined that his creative journey has always been shaped by respect for India’s diversity and cultural depth.

Highlighting Contributions to Indian Music and Culture

Rahman went on to list several initiatives and projects that, according to him, reflect his continued effort to celebrate India’s multicultural fabric. He stated, “I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create a space which always allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices.”

He further added, “From nurturing Jhalaa, presented at the WAVES summit in front of the honourable Prime Minister and Rooh-e-Noor, to collaborating with the young Naga musicians, to creating a string orchestra, to mentoring the Sunshine orchestra, also building Secret Mountain, India’s first multicultural virtual band and the honour of scoring Ramayana, alongside Hans Zimmer. Each journey has strengthened my purpose.”

The composer concluded his message by saying, “I remain grateful to this nation and committed to music that honours the past,” followed by visuals of his iconic composition Maa Tujhe Salaam/Vande Mataram being sung by a packed stadium during a cricket match.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AR Rahman: Official Updates (@arrofficialupdates)

What Sparked the Controversy

The backlash stemmed from Rahman’s interview with BBC Asian Network, where he was asked about facing prejudice as a Tamil composer in Bollywood. In response, he said, “Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn’t feel any of this. The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face.”

He had also criticised the film Chhaava for allegedly benefitting from “divisiveness,” a comment that further intensified online debate.

Published at : 18 Jan 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
AR Rahman Controversy AR Rahman Backlash Response AR Rahman India Statement
