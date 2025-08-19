Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesApoorva Mukhija Turns 24 At Tomorrowland: Birthday Celebration Highlights

Apoorva Mukhija Turns 24 At Tomorrowland: Birthday Celebration Highlights

Apoorva Mukhija rings in her 24th birthday at Tomorrowland, sharing her festival adventures, laughs, and unforgettable moments with fans.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 07:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija made her 24th birthday unforgettable by celebrating at one of her favourite destinations, the world-famous music festival, Tomorrowland. Sharing moments from the festival with her fans, Apoorva showcased a mix of dancing, laughter, and sheer excitement alongside her friends who joined her for the special occasion.

Dancing, Laughs, and Festival Chaos

In a video she posted on Instagram, Apoorva shared her excitement, saying, “Hi, I’m Apoorva and I’m turning 24 in my favourite place in the entire world, Tomorrowland." While she was clearly having the time of her life, the day wasn’t without its hurdles. After 12 hours of dancing and walking over 21 kilometers, half of her friends were too exhausted to fully enjoy the festivities. One of her friends, Rahul, “had fallen 15 times," leaving him limping throughout the day. Despite the challenges, Apoorva kept her energy high and joked, “I know I’m not wasting the peak of my youth being tired," as she dove back into the music and fun.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Apoorva (@the.rebel.kid)

A Memorable Birthday Hour

As the birthday hour approached, Apoorva and her group made their way to the iconic main stage, soaking in the electrifying atmosphere. She shared, “In that moment, nothing else mattered, my problems, my fears, my insecurities. It was just me, the music, and my people by my side." The festival offered countless moments for aesthetic shots, dancing, and memories, all captured in her lively Instagram clips.

Beyond the Celebration

Apoorva’s ability to transform festival chaos into engaging storytelling kept her fans entertained. She even recounted a humorous encounter in a traffic jam, saying, “And that’s how I met your father, kids. Just kidding. Life is not a movie." On the professional front, she was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series 'The Traitors'.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 07:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apoorva Mukhija Apoorva Mukhija Birthday The Traitors Amazon Prime Tomorrowland
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Maharashtra Flood Fury: 8 Dead In Nanded; Mumbai Inundated With 300 mm Rainfall, Shinde Monitors Situation
Maharashtra Flood Fury: 8 Dead In Nanded; Mumbai Records 300 mm Rain, Shinde Monitors Situation
India
Maharashtra Poll Row: Expert Apologises For ‘Misread’ Data On ‘Massive’ Voter Surge, BJP Turns Heat On Congress
Maha Poll Row: Expert Apologises For ‘Misread’ Data On Voter Surge, BJP Turns Heat On Congress
Cricket
India Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain, Jaiswal And Iyer Miss Out
Asia Cup 2025: Gill Named Vice-Captain, Jaiswal And Iyer Miss Out
India
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl’s Marriage; NCPCR Chief Calls It 'Dangerous'
SC Dismisses Plea Against 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl’s Marriage; NCPCR Chief Calls It 'Dangerous'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Rahul Gandhi Sends Flying Kiss to BJP Supporters During Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar
Breaking News: CP Radhakrishnan Introduced as NDA VP Candidate; PM Appeals to Opposition | ABP NEWS
Parliament Session Erupts As Opposition Protests Alleged Vote Theft, Demands Discussion
NDA Seeks Consensus For CP Radhakrishnan As Vice President, Opposition Likely To Field Candidate
Viral News: Major Incidents Reported Across India From Gorakhpur Accident To Ludhiana Drug Mafia Violence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Turning Study Abroad Dreams Into Reality: What Needs to Change For Indian Students
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget