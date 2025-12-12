Amitabh Bachchan Says Sorry For Late Blog, Reveals He Worked Till 5:30 AM

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAmitabh Bachchan Says Sorry For Late Blog, Reveals He Worked Till 5:30 AM

Amitabh Bachchan apologises for a late blog update after working till 5:30 am. A KBC 17 contestant’s Nana Patekar and Sunny Deol mimicry leaves the megastar laughing.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is often seen interacting with his admirers through his Tumblr account. However, in his latest blog, Big B apologized for his late updates, revealing that he has been working for long hours, with the shoot even going on the entire night.

Amitabh's latest blog read, “Kept working till 5:30 in the morning .. and just forgot there was important Blog work and responses to give.. so apologies and regrets .. But regret never for the Ef (sic)."

Even at the age of 83, Big B remains extremely active and never fails to oblige his work commitments.

Aside from his movie appearances, Amitabh is also the host of the 17th season of the beloved reality game show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

During the forthcoming episode of the show, one of the contestants, named Subhash Kumar, will be seen flaunting his exceptional mimicry skills on the hot seat, leaving Big B in split.

As part of the fun interaction, contestant Subhash asked Amitabh and the audience to imagine an alternate version of "Kaun Banega Crorepati", which is hosted by actor Nana Patekar with Sunny Deol as the contestant.

Effortlessly mimicking Nana Patekar’s voice, he was heard saying, "Aey KBC, tum geet ho, sangeet ho, sapna ho, mauka ho, apna ho, chauka ho… arey kaise bataun tum mere liye kya ho", all while maintaining Nana Patekar's mannerism.

Keeping things interesting, Subhash immediately switched to Sunny Deol’s iconic style. Responding to Nana Patekar as Sunny, he shared, "KBC aapke liye zindabad tha, zindabad hai aur zindabad rahega!", referring to Sunny Deol's iconic dialogue from "Gadar".

This spot-on mimicry left Big B bursting with laughter.

Amitabh last graced the silver screen with Nag Ashwin's "Kalki 2898 AD", where he was seen sharing the screen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati Amitabh Bachchan Blog Kalki 2898 AD KBC 17
