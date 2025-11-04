Music composer Amaal Mallik’s stint on Bigg Boss 19 has sparked major online discussion, not just about his strategy inside the house but also about his supposed relationship revelation. However, in an unexpected twist, Amaal’s father Daboo Malik says he isn’t even sure that this mystery woman exists.

Speaking to SCREEN, Daboo opened up about the emotional roller coaster his family has faced since Amaal entered the reality show, sharing candid insights into how the sudden media glare and online trolling have affected them.

“I Never Thought of Ourselves as Stars” : Daboo on Facing Negativity

Daboo Malik expressed his dismay at the level of online abuse directed toward his family. “What is hurting most is the tirade of negativity that happens. I never thought of ourselves as stars. We are normal musicians. But suddenly, the explosion that has happened shows that the power of Bigg Boss is too big, so many things have happened. I have never been exposed to this kind of language that people have been using. At this age, I cannot hear abuses like these.”

The veteran music composer added that some trolls have even gone after his parenting. “I have been targeted for my upbringing. As a father, I am being doubted, wrong things are being told to me, and I am listening to everything. You cannot stop anyone.”

“He Has Already Won for Me” : A Proud Father’s Support

Despite the negativity, Daboo continues to stand firmly behind his son. “It’s scary. I should have done some research before he signed the show… He has been called two-faced, slammed, so I don’t want anything. He has already won for me,” he shared.

He further reflected on how the reality show format affects contestants psychoaclogically. “I think a psychological bubble gets created around you in the house, you start behaving in a particular way, and maybe you don’t have any control.”

On Amaal’s Mysterious Girlfriend

The biggest surprise for viewers came when Amaal hinted that he had someone special in his life before joining Bigg Boss 19. However, Daboo’s reaction to this revelation was both humorous and telling, he admitted he’s not even sure the person exists.

The ongoing mystery around Amaal’s alleged girlfriend continues to stir conversations both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house, but for Daboo Malik, his son’s strength and composure amid the chaos remain the true victory.