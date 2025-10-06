'They Dismissed It': Alisha Chinai Says Industry 'Isolated' Her After Anu Malik Harassment Case

Singer Alisha Chinai, best known for her iconic 1995 hit Made in India, has spoken candidly about her 1996 sexual harassment case against music composer Anu Malik. In a recent conversation with Zoom, she revealed how taking legal action led to her isolation within the industry, with work offers suddenly drying up.

Alisha admitted she wasn’t initially inclined to act but was encouraged by her then-husband and manager, Rajesh, to speak up.

“The Industry Dismissed It”

Recalling the time, Alisha expressed her disappointment at how the case was received. “I believe they dismissed it outright. Ultimately, it’s a man’s domain, sadly. Well, it used to be. Now, it’s a woman’s domain. At that time, I was married, and my former husband Rajesh was also overseeing much of my career. He was quite supportive of my perspective,” she said.

Isolation After Speaking Out

The singer revealed that most of her professional work in those days was tied to Anu Malik. Once the case went public, opportunities dried up and she found herself abandoned by the industry.

“A lot of my work just stopped. But I told myself, forget it, it didn’t bother me that they isolated me,” Alisha recalled.

Professional Reunion with Anu Malik

Despite the past, Alisha and Anu Malik reunited years later in 2003 for the film Ishq Vishk and even shared the judges’ panel on Indian Idol. She explained that their reconciliation came after Anu offered her a personal apology, admitting he had crossed the line.

#MeToo Movement Support

During the #MeToo wave in 2018, several women came forward with similar allegations against Anu Malik. Many reached out to Alisha for her support. Though hesitant initially, she eventually lent her voice to back their claims.

About Alisha Chinai

Alisha Chinai is regarded as one of the pioneering icons of India’s 1990s Indipop movement. Known for her unique voice, she rose to fame with the chartbuster Made in India in 1995. Over her career, she collaborated with top composers including Anu Malik, Bappi Lahiri, and Rajesh Roshan, delivering memorable songs across pop albums and Bollywood films.