Alia Bhatt’s NCB Anti-Drugs Video Sparks Meme Fest, Trolls Force Comments To Be Disabled

Alia Bhatt unexpectedly found herself trending across social media on Thursday, not for an upcoming release or personal milestone, but for a video she featured in for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The clip, originally posted on August 14, has resurfaced online, sparking conversations—and backlash—strong enough that NCB eventually disabled comments under the post.

Alia Bhatt’s anti-drug campaign video

In the 30-second awareness video shared by NCB, Alia appeals to viewers to take a stand against substance abuse. She says, “Namaskar saathiyo, main hun Alia Bhatt. Today I want to talk to you about a very serious issue of drug addiction and how it's becoming a threat to our life, society, and nation. Support the Narcotics Control Bureau in this special campaign against drugs. Say yes to life and no to drugs. Aap neeche deeye gaye link par jaa karke, ya QR code ko scan karke, drugs ke khilaaf e-pledge le sakte hain aur NCB ke saath zaroor jud sakte hain. Jai Hind.”

The message was part of NCB’s campaign #DrugsFreeBharat and #NashaMuktBharat.

Alia Bhatt trolled for anti-drug video

However, soon after the video went live, the comment section on NCB’s post had to be disabled due to a barrage of trolling. Though the clip currently shows only a handful of comments, it was widely reposted across X (formerly Twitter) with sarcastic digs at Alia, her husband Ranbir Kapoor, and other Bollywood stars.

One user mocked, “🤣 she and her friends and her khandan is also druggie, criminals,” while another quipped, “Haan chor ko hi chowkidari pe laga diya 🤣.”

The trolling intensified when users reshared an old video from filmmaker Karan Johar’s 2019 house party, featuring Ranbir, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, and others—a clip that had earlier sparked allegations of drug use.

Meanwhile her friends 🤣👇 https://t.co/scAZgPs4oG pic.twitter.com/UZczExhE00 — Tushar ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) August 15, 2025

Adding fuel to the fire, some comments took jibes like, “Bol bhi kon raha hai😭😭,” and “They have first-hand experience 🤡.” Another wrote, “The more clients you introduce the more discount you get kind of promotion.” An old interview of Ranbir Kapoor, where he admitted to using weed during the making of Rockstar (2011), was also circulated in the mix.

Bollywood and NCB’s history

Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, several high-profile actors including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned in drug-related probes. In 2021, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in a cruise ship drug case but was later cleared of all charges in 2022.

What’s next for Alia

Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in YRF’s action thriller Alpha, followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.