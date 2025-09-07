Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Akshay Kumar Cleans Up Juhu Beach After Ganpati Visarjan, Wins Hearts With His Gesture

Akshay Kumar joins post-Visarjan beach clean-up in Mumbai, calling cleanliness a public duty. Begins filming ‘Haiwaan’ with Saif Ali Khan, 17 years after their last film together.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took up the beach clean-up drive in Mumbai on Sunday. The video from the clean-up shows the actor at the Juhu beach in Mumbai engaging in the drive.

The clean-up was organised a day after Ganpati Visarjan. Joining him in the initiative were Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. The videos have also been widely shared on social media, and they show Akshay Kumar picking up waste left behind after the immersion and placing it in bags alongside other volunteers.

Speaking at the event, the superstar also opened up about the importance of public responsibility in maintaining cleanliness. He said that it’s common wisdom to maintain cleanliness. He also attributed the cleanliness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who says that cleanliness is not just the government’s duty, nor only BMC's responsibility, it is the responsibility of the public as well.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar reunited with Saif Ali Khan for the upcoming film ‘Haiwaan’ as the film went on floors. Akshay took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS video in which he and Saif can be seen casually talking with director Priyadarshan. The film marks Saif and Akshay’s reunion after 18 years, the two last worked together in ‘Tashan’, which was a commercial and critical disaster.

He wrote in the caption, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 17 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! @kvn.productions @thespianfilms_ind”.

Saif, who sustained knife injuries at his Bandra house in January this year, is back to working on film sets. The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
Advertisement

Advertisement

