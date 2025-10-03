Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Akshay Kumar Shares Daughter's Online Harassment Incident, Urges Cyber Crime Classes In Schools

Akshay Kumar Shares Daughter’s Online Harassment Incident, Urges Cyber Crime Classes In Schools

Akshay Kumar revealed that his daughter Nitara faced harassment while playing an online game.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in ‘Jolly LLB 3’, has shared a disturbing incident where his daughter, Nitara.

On Friday, the actor attended the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025, and shared how his daughter was asked for her nude pictures while playing an online game.

The actor said in his speech at the event, “I would like to share a small incident with you, which happened at my home a few months ago. My daughter was playing a video game.There are some video games that you can play with someone, you are playing with an unknown stranger. When you are playing, you get a message saying, ‘Thank you, that was great’ or ‘You are doing so good’, very courteous messages. Suddenly, the person said, ‘Where are you from?’ She wrote, ‘Mumbai’. And then everything was normal again. The person told her, ‘Well played. You did very well’. Very courteous, it felt respectful”.

He further mentioned, “Then a message came, ‘Are you male or female?’ She replied, ‘Female’. It went on. And then, he sent a message, ‘Can you send me a nude picture of yours?’ My daughter, she switched off the whole thing. She went and told my wife. It was great that she went and spoke to my wife about it. This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime. People and children get carried away. Extortion money has to be given. There are many cases of suicides. In the digital world, it is very important that our children learn about this”.

He requested CM Devendra Fadnavis to organise cyber crime classes in schools to raise awareness about cyber crimes in the state.

“In our state, every week in the 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th standard, there should be a period of cyber crime. Where children should be taught, what happens out there. Because this crime is becoming bigger than street crime”, he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nitara Kumar Akshay Kumar Devendra Fadnavis Jolly LLB 3 Akshay Kumar Speech
Read more
