Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Share Touching Messages For Aarav On His 23rd Birthday

By : IANS | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 09:22 PM (IST)

Mumbai: Former actress and author Twinkle Khanna marked her son Aarav’s 23rd birthday with a heartfelt and poetic note on social media.

Reflecting on the journey of motherhood, she beautifully compared children to air in the lungs—precious yet fleeting, reminding parents of the delicate balance between holding on and letting go. Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle shared a happy photo featuring husband Akshay Kumar and their son Aarav. In the image, the father-son duo could be seen smiling while posing together.

For the caption, the doting mom wrote, “And he turns 23 Though I have an undeniable compulsion to hold on to him, it would be wise to remember that children are like the air stored in our lungs, in our custody for just a moment before the next exhalation. This may not be an entirely correct analogy because unlike breaths we can’t keep popping babies in and out constantly, but you get the point right :) Here’s to the birthday boy. May he continue filling the world with his inate kindness.”

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Akshay also expressed his love for his son by recalling what he himself was doing at the age of 23. The actor noted that while he was busy perfecting action sequences on screen back then, his son now “beats” him in everyday life—be it in technology, fashion, or even arguments at the dinner table.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Jolly Mishra - Asli Jolly from Kanpur (@akshaykumar)

“Happy 23rd, Aarav! When I was twenty three I was learning to beat up people on screen… it’s a strange feeling now to see you beat me everyday right from tech to fashion to arguments on the dinner table. Dekhte hi dekhte itna bada ho gaya hai yaar tu…you make me feel like a proud sidekick in my own story

Love you beta. Cheers to the best 23 years of my life because they’ve been with you,” wrote Akshay Kumar.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 09:22 PM (IST)
Twinkle Khanna Akshay Kumar
