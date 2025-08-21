Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAditya Chopra Nominated For Best Director At UK Stage Debut Awards For DDLJ Musical

Aditya Chopra Nominated For Best Director At UK Stage Debut Awards For DDLJ Musical

Bollywood filmmaker Aditya Chopra receives a nomination for the UK Stage Debut Awards for Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical, which premiered at Manchester’s Opera House.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 11:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood filmmaker Aditya Chopra was on Thursday named among the nominees of the UK Stage Debut Awards for his ‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical,’ which had a successful run at Manchester’s Opera House earlier this year.

‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, popular as 'DDLJ' with Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead of the 1995 film, was transformed into a theatrical production and had its UK premiere in May.

Chopra reprised his role as director of the English language stage production, which revolves around the love story of Simran and Roger.

“This year’s nominees truly embody the future of British theatre, and I can’t wait to celebrate their achievements,” said Alistair Smith, editor of ‘The Stage’ theatrical publication.

“Judging the Stage Debut Awards was as thrilling as it was challenging. The sheer breadth and brilliance of emerging talent across the UK made narrowing down our longlist of more than 200 eligible theatre-makers no easy task,” he said.

The annual Stage Debut Awards, now in their 8th year, highlight breakthrough actors, writers, directors, designers, composers or lyricists to help cement their position in the industry.

A selection of expert advisers including casting directors, producers, designers and other creatives from across the UK help the judges curate the shortlist for the awards, which are being held in association with streaming giant Netflix.

The 46 nominations originate from UK shows staged across all parts of the United Kingdom to shine a spotlight on individuals making their professional or West End debuts in acting, directing, design, writing and musical composition.

“This year there are several individuals with South Asian heritage being recognised for their excellence in directing: among the nominees is Amit Sharma for Ryan Calais Cameron’s ‘Retrograde’ (in the Best Creative West End Debut category),” said the awards panel in a statement.

Also nominated are Adam Karim for ‘Guards at the Taj’ at the Orange Tree Theatre, London, and visionary Indian filmmaker Aditya Chopra for ‘Come Fall In Love’ at Manchester’s Opera House, who are both in the running for the Best Director category, the statement added.

The winners of the 2025 awards will be announced at a glittering ceremony in London on September 28, with the Best West End Debut Performer as the only category to be chosen by a public vote.

‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical’, which completed its UK debut run in Manchester in June, was a nod to the original as it followed Simran as a young British Indian woman who finds herself engaged to a family friend in India in an arranged marriage. However, the plot thickens when she falls in love with a British man named Roger.

UK-based actors Jena Pandya and Ashley Day played Simran and Roger in the production, featuring an original score complete with 18 English songs and music by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani.

The creative team also included choreographer Rob Ashford, of Disney’s ‘Frozen' fame, with co-choreography by Shruti Merchant. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 11:16 PM (IST)
Aditya Chopra UK Stage Debut Awards DDLJ Musical UK Premiere Come Fall In Love Musical Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Musical
