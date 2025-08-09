Mary Kom Actor Echoes Isha Talwar’s Remark On Unusual YRF Audition With Shanoo Sharma

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMary Kom Actor Echoes Isha Talwar’s Remark On Unusual YRF Audition With Shanoo Sharma

Actor Bijou Thaangjam shares his first film audition experience with YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma after Isha Talwar’s remark about an unusual audition request.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 02:07 PM (IST)

Actor Bijou Thaangjam, best known for his role in 'Mary Kom', has opened up about an unusual audition experience with Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) casting director Shanoo Sharma, echoing a recent statement made by actor Isha Talwar.

The conversation began when The Hollywood Reporter India posted a video interview of Shanoo Sharma on Instagram. Isha Talwar responded to the clip by sharing how she was once asked to perform a crying scene inside a crowded Mumbai restaurant for an audition, calling it a “weird ask” that dented her confidence.

Responding to Isha’s comment, Bijou Thaangjam revealed that his very first film audition, for 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy', was also conducted in an unconventional setting.

“@talwarisha I hear you! My very first film audition was with her, for Byomkesh Bakshy. I wasn’t fluent in Hindi, not very confident, but hopeful to give it my best. And just like your experience, I was asked to perform a scene right in front of a café, the one that used to be called Bru World, Yari Road,” he wrote.

Bijou said he declined to do the scene in public. A few days later, her assistant called him for a proper studio audition. By that time, however, he had already signed Mary Kom.

Isha Talwar’s Stand on Audition Ethics

In her original comment, Isha explained that she refused to perform the crying scene in a restaurant, adding that auditions should take place in appropriate casting spaces or paid locations. “I couldn’t understand why a senior casting director needed to put a young girl through this… at least I didn’t give in to the weird ask and surely didn’t cry at a restaurant for a role!” she wrote.

From ‘Mary Kom’ to ‘Aspirants’

Bijou played Naobi in the 2014 sports biopic 'Mary Kom', starring Priyanka Chopra. His filmography includes 'Shivaay', 'Jagga Jasoos', 'Penalty', and 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', along with web shows like 'The Test Case', 'Flesh', and 'Aspirants'.

Isha Talwar, who debuted in 'Thattathin Marayathu' (2012), has appeared in 'Article 15', 'Mirzapur', 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo', and 'Indian Police Force'.

Tags :
Mary Kom Bijou Thaangjam Audition Isha Talwar Shanoo Sharma Bijou Thaangjam Interview
