Badshah Adds Rs 12.45 Crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan To Car Collection: 'Zen Wale Lakde'

Rapper Badshah has reportedly become the first India-born musician to own a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, adding another crown jewel to his already impressive car collection. With this purchase, he joins the elite league of Indian celebrities, including Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, Bhushan Kumar, and Ajay Devgn, who flaunt various luxury editions of the iconic British brand. The Cullinan Series II is celebrated for its unmatched elegance and state-of-the-art features, with an on-road price in Mumbai starting at around Rs 12.45 crore.

Badshah shares glimpses of his new purchase

Sharing a glimpse of his latest acquisition on Instagram, Badshah captioned the post, “Zen Wale Lakde,” which quickly garnered attention from fans and industry colleagues alike. The post highlighted not just the luxury of the vehicle but also Badshah’s signature style and charisma, making it an instant social media sensation.

Badshah's net worth

This marks his second Rolls-Royce, alongside his Wraith, which is valued at up to Rs 5 crore. His automotive collection is nothing short of spectacular, featuring a Lamborghini Urus (Rs 4.18 crore), Porsche Cayman (up to Rs 3 crore), Audi Q8 (Rs 1.5 crore), Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (Rs 70 lakh), BMW 640d (Rs 1.2 crore), Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Rs 2 crore), and GLS 350d (up to Rs 1 crore). Reports estimate Badshah’s net worth at Rs 124 crore, with his car collection alone valued at over Rs 30 crore.

Beyond luxury cars, Badshah has built a diversified career, earning through music, live performances, brand endorsements, and album sales. He has also ventured into multiple businesses, including Badboy Pizza, a clothing line, and a production house. Previously, he experimented with the pharmaceutical sector, though that venture did not succeed. He also launched his own music channel following a fallout with MTV, which was later shut down.