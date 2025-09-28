PM Modi Pays Homage To Zubeen Garg On Mann Ki Baat: ‘His Music Will Inspire Generations’

In the 126th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, following his recent passing. PM Modi said the nation mourns the loss of the beloved singer, whose talent and music earned him fame across India.

Highlighting Garg’s deep connection to Assam’s culture, Modi noted that his songs touched millions and created a lasting legacy. The Prime Minister emphasised that Zubeen Garg will continue to live in people’s memories, and his music will inspire generations, preserving Assamese cultural heritage.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg in Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi highlighted that Zubeen Garg’s music beautifully reflected both modern and traditional Assamese culture. He praised Garg for popularising Assamese music nationwide and for inspiring young musicians.

“His songs carried emotions that resonated with listeners of all ages,” Modi said, adding that Garg’s talent enriched India’s diverse musical landscape and promoted Assam’s cultural richness. The Prime Minister noted that Garg’s contribution will remain a vital part of the nation’s artistic heritage, and his music will continue to echo in homes, schools, and festivals across India.

Tribute Amid Assam’s Celebrations

PM Modi also acknowledged that while Assam recently celebrated the centenary of legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika, the state was also grappling with the sorrow of losing Zubeen Garg. He highlighted that both artists played a significant role in shaping Assam’s musical identity and enriching Indian music.

The Prime Minister encouraged listeners to remember Garg’s work and keep his spirit alive through song. He underscored that music bridges generations and unites communities, noting that Garg’s melodies will continue to guide and inspire young artists. Modi called upon citizens to celebrate Garg’s legacy by listening to and sharing his songs, ensuring that his memory endures across Assam and India.