Assam Government To Conduct Fresh Post-Mortem On Zubeen Garg Amid Foul Play Speculations

The Assam government on Monday announced it will conduct another post-mortem on singer Zubeen Garg’s body to rule out any foul play following his death during a swimming incident in Singapore on September 19. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the decision after obtaining consent from Garg’s family.

Assam Government to Conduct Fresh Post-Mortem on Zubeen Garg

“A new demand has cropped up on social media seeking another post-mortem of Garg’s body in Assam. In view of that and after taking consent of his family, the state government has decided to conduct another post-mortem on Garg’s body in Guwahati on Tuesday,” Sarma said.

Garg, 52, had traveled to Singapore on September 17 to participate in the North East Festival, an annual event showcasing the region’s culture abroad. He reportedly died while swimming at sea, with an epileptic seizure suspected to be linked to his death, as he had experienced a few such seizures over the past five years.

Authorities in Singapore conducted an autopsy on September 19 before handing over his body to his associates. A death certificate listed drowning as the cause of death.

Post-Mortem and Last Rites

The new post-mortem will be conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday morning, in the presence of select doctors from AIIMS-Guwahati, Sarma said.

Garg’s body, which was brought to Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday for public homage, will return there after the autopsy. His last rites will take place at Kamarkuchi in Sonapur around 10 am, attended by approximately 85 family members, relatives, and close associates. The ceremonies will be held with full state honours.

Investigations and Legal Proceedings

Several police complaints had been filed against the organisers of the North East Festival, Shyam Kanu Mahanta, and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, alleging foul play. These cases have been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

On Tuesday, Nari Mukti Bahini filed a fresh FIR against the festival organisers and additional members of Garg’s team, including a band member and a TV channel owner. Sarma confirmed that this new case will also be handled by the CID, urging the public to submit any evidence of foul play rather than filing multiple complaints.

The Assam government will also send a letter rogatory to Singapore and dispatch a team of Assam Police officers to obtain further details about the incident.

State Mourning and Closures

Earlier, all educational institutions in Assam were ordered to remain closed on Tuesday in observance of Garg’s last rites. Government offices in the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district will also remain shut.

The state had initially declared a three-day mourning period from September 20 to 22, which the cabinet extended by another day to allow the public ample opportunity to pay tribute to the legendary singer.