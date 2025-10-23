Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘Arrogance Is Ugly’: Lucky Ali Explains, Apologises After Controversial Comment On Javed Akhtar

Lucky Ali apologised after calling Javed Akhtar "ugly as f**k" in response to a resurfaced video of Akhtar discussing a scene from Sholay.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Singer-songwriter Lucky Ali has issued a public apology days after his sharp comments about veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar ignited backlash online. The O Sanam hitmaker, who had earlier called Akhtar “ugly as f**k” while reacting to an old video of the celebrated writer, has now clarified that his words were misunderstood and that he never intended to offend anyone.

Lucky Ali Clarifies His Remarks on X

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Lucky Ali shared a statement addressing the controversy.

He wrote,“What I meant was that arrogance is ugly… it was a mistaken communique on my part… monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyone’s monstrosity…”

His post came as a clarification after his earlier reaction to a resurfaced clip of Javed Akhtar drew strong criticism and divided opinions across social media.

What Triggered the Controversy

The controversy began when an old video of Javed Akhtar resurfaced online and went viral. In the clip, the veteran lyricist and screenwriter was heard discussing a scene from Sholay, saying: “In Sholay, there was a scene where Dharmendra hides behind Shiv ji’s murti and speaks, and Hema Malini (thinks) Shiv ji is talking to her. Is it possible to have a scene like that today? No, I will not write a scene (like this today)… I said, ‘Don’t become like Muslims. Make them like yourself. You are becoming like Muslims.’ It’s a tragedy.”

After the clip circulated widely, a user criticised Akhtar’s remarks, to which Lucky Ali responded in a now-deleted post: “Don’t become like Javed Akhtar, never original and ugly as f**k…”

His comment quickly went viral, leading to mixed reactions — with some defending his honesty and others calling his words disrespectful.

About Javed Akhtar: A Veteran of Indian Cinema

Javed Akhtar is one of the most respected names in Indian film history. A recipient of five National Film Awards and two of India’s highest civilian honours — the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan — Akhtar’s contribution to cinema is monumental.

Alongside Salim Khan, he formed the legendary screenwriting duo Salim–Javed, who penned timeless classics such as Zanjeer (1973), Deewaar (1975), and Sholay (1975). As a lyricist, his work in films like Saaz, Border, Godmother, Refugee, and Lagaan earned him multiple National Awards and cemented his place as one of India’s greatest wordsmiths.

Lucky Ali: The Soulful Voice of an Era

Known for his unique voice and heartfelt music, Lucky Ali emerged as a defining voice in India’s indie-pop revolution of the late 1990s. His timeless hits such as O Sanam, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Na Tum Jano Na Hum, Gori Teri Aankhen, and Tere Mere Saath continue to resonate across generations.

His debut album Sunoh became a cultural phenomenon, followed by Sifar, both of which showcased his introspective songwriting and mellow vocals. Beyond independent music, Lucky Ali has lent his voice to Bollywood favourites like Hairat from Anjaana Anjaani and Safarnama from Tamasha.

A Misunderstanding Addressed

With his latest statement, Lucky Ali appears to be attempting to put the controversy to rest. By clarifying that his earlier comment was directed at arrogance and not at Javed Akhtar personally, the singer reiterated his respect for others — while once again reminding fans of his characteristic humility and candour.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
