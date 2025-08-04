Arpita Khan Sharma celebrated her birthday in true Khan-daan style on August 3, with a grand celebration hosted at her newly launched Mumbai restaurant, Mercii. Like every year, the occasion turned into a star-studded affair, with family, friends, and Bollywood biggies coming together to make the night special.

Midnight Celebrations with Family

An inside picture from the intimate midnight celebration, shared by Sohail Khan, captured a heartwarming moment. In the picture, Arpita was seen cutting her birthday cake with husband Aayush Sharma by her side, while mom Helen and their nephews stood behind them, joining in the celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohail Khan (@sohailkhanofficial)

Salman Khan Leads the Guest Arrivals

The highlight of the night was undoubtedly the arrival of Salman Khan, making his sister’s birthday even more special. Also in attendance were Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, who are soon-to-be parents, adding to the joyful atmosphere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Celebrities Add Glamour to the Night

The guest list was brimming with Bollywood stars. Sohail Khan arrived along with Iulia Vantur, while Alizeh Agnihotri, Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal, Sonali Bendre, and Genelia Deshmukh were among the other high-profile attendees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol made a stylish couple entry, exuding major couple goals, while Sussanne Khan and her partner Arslan Goni also turned heads as they walked in together.