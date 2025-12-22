Arjun Rampal Turns DJ At Gurugram Club, Plays Viral Dhurandhar Track FA9LA. Video

Arjun Rampal is clearly soaking in the wave of success surrounding Dhurandhar, which continues its unstoppable run at the box office. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller, headlined by Ranveer Singh, has been rewriting records since its theatrical release on December 5. Riding high on the film’s popularity, Arjun recently made a surprise appearance at a Gurugram nightclub, where he stepped behind the console and played a remixed version of the now-viral FA9LA track from the film.

Arjun Rampal surprises fans as DJ

A video from the night has been widely circulated on social media, showing Arjun taking on DJ duties as the crowd erupted in cheers. The remix, originally by Flipperachi and featuring Akshaye Khanna, has become a social-media sensation, dominating Instagram Reels and trending across platforms.

Shared on social media, the clip captures Arjun enjoying the moment, smiling and dancing along as the remixed track played, while club-goers matched his energy on the floor.

Netizens react

Fans were quick to shower praise in the comments section. One user wrote, “I was there last night. He came at 1 am to the club, but didn't skimp out on the length of his set, I have to say. Incredible to see him live.” Another comment read, “So happy for the entire cast and crew!!!” A fan added, “He knows what he’s doing, the aura he holds even today!”

About Dhurandhar

In Dhurandhar, Arjun Rampal essays the role of Major Iqbal, a formidable Pakistani intelligence officer. The film has already crossed the ₹500 crore mark at the domestic box office. Inspired by the Lyari gang wars in Pakistan and the involvement of Indian intelligence agencies, the spy thriller places Ranveer Singh in the role of Hamza, an Indian operative who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal and terror networks.

The ensemble cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles, along with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Following the overwhelming response to the first instalment, the sequel is scheduled to hit theatres in March next year.