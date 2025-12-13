Anushka Sharma Makes Mumbai Appearance After Months, Spotted With Virat Kohli

After a long absence from the Indian spotlight, Anushka Sharma made a surprise appearance in Mumbai on Saturday, much to the delight of her fans. The actor was spotted at a private airport, arriving alongside her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, with tight security in tow.

Anushka Sharma spotted in India

Keeping her look understated yet sharp, Anushka opted for a black shirt layered with a grey trench coat, dark sunglasses, and straight, open hair. She stayed close behind Virat as the couple made a swift exit from the terminal and headed towards their waiting car. While Virat acknowledged the cheering photographers with a wave, Anushka chose to keep a low profile, avoiding interactions as they left the premises.

The purpose of the couple’s visit remains unclear. Their children, Vamika and Akaay, were not seen with them, leading to speculation that the trip may be brief.

When Anushka was last seen in public

Anushka’s last public sighting was in London in August, where she was photographed during a quiet outing with her children. Reports have suggested that the actor and Virat have shifted their base to London permanently, though neither has officially confirmed the move.

Earlier this year, in July, the couple attended Wimbledon, where they were present for the Men’s Round of 16 match between Novak Djokovic and Australia’s Alex de Minaur. A month before that, Anushka accompanied Virat to Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium when Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated their first-ever IPL title after an 18-year wait.

However, the celebrations were marred by tragedy when a stampede broke out outside the stadium, claiming 11 lives. Following the incident, Anushka took to Instagram to express her grief and heartbreak over the loss of lives. She shared the team’s official statement and reacted with a series of heartbroken emojis, offering a rare glimpse into her emotional state.

The formal note by RCB read, “We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us."