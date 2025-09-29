Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment'He Was Sleeping With All Of Mumbai': Is Anusha Dandekar Talking About Ex Karan Kundrra?

'He Was Sleeping With All Of Mumbai': Is Anusha Dandekar Talking About Ex Karan Kundrra?

Anusha Dandekar alleged she once got Karan Kundrra a dating app campaign, only to later find he misused the platform. Though unnamed, fans recalled the two had endorsed such a brand while dating.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Anusha Dandekar has opened up about a bitter chapter from her past with actor Karan Kundrra. The VJ and actress alleged that she once helped her then-boyfriend secure a lucrative endorsement deal with a dating app, only to later discover that he used the same platform to meet other women.

Anushka Dandekar shares about her cheating boyfriend

The former couple, who had publicly celebrated their relationship through MTV’s Love School, were also once associated with a dating app campaign. Though Anusha didn’t take Karan’s name directly in her recent remarks, her revelation drew attention since the two had fronted such a campaign together while they were still dating.

In the interview, Anusha recalled, “Most incredible experience I had with dating apps was, I was signed to do campaigns for a dating app, and at the time, the boyfriend, I got him the deal as well, to do the campaign with me. The most he’s ever been paid for this campaign, ever in life. And he used the dating app to talk and meet with girls, and we’re doing the campaign together."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @affi.kopo

The actress went on to add that she eventually discovered he had been unfaithful several times. In a blunt remark, she said, “Like, we are supposed to be the faces together, but he’s using it to talk to girls and meet girls, which I found out much later when I found out he was sleeping with all of Mumbai (sic).”

Karan Kundrra and dating app chatters

Karan Kundrra has been in a steady relationship with actress Tejasswi Prakash, his Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant. The two remain one of television’s most talked-about couples.

This isn’t the first time the actor’s name has been linked to dating app chatter. Earlier, a screenshot of what appeared to be his Bumble profile went viral, showing him in a beige t-shirt and jeans with his age listed as 40.

Reacting to the buzz, Karan had told Hindustan Times, “It’s not even an account, it’s just a topic for haters.” Asked if it was a case of catfishing, he clarified, “No, it’s the same screenshot!”

He further explained that the image has been circulating online for years. “This has been happening for 3-4 years, nothing new. My fans sent me that… the screenshot springs up every 6-8 months,” he said.

On the work front

According to Karan, both he and Tejasswi choose to laugh it off rather than pay attention. “Ya ya! It’s happened so many times!” he said, joking that the fake profile even listed him in Kalyan while he was actually in Jalandhar with his family.

On the work front, Karan recently featured in reality show The Traitors, alongside Raftaar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Maheep Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Sahil Salathia and Raj Kundra. The season ended with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerging as winners.

He also took part in Laughter Chefs Season 2, where he was paired with YouTuber Elvish Yadav. The duo not only kept audiences entertained but also lifted the winner’s trophy.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anusha Dandekar Karan Kundrra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
Cricket
"Undefeated, Dominating, Victorious": BCCI Hails India’s Asia Cup 2025 Win
Cities
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Technology
Elon Musk's X Vows Fight After Karnataka HC Upholds Sahyog Portal: 'We'll Appeal To Defend Free Expression'
Elon Musk's X Vows Fight After Karnataka HC Upholds Sahyog Portal: 'We'll Appeal To Defend Free Expression'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Breaking: Swami Chaitanyanand Brought To Institute For Interrogation In Sexual Exploitation Case
Janhit: Jaishankar Exposes Pakistan at UNGA, Calls It 'Epicenter of Global Terrorism' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget