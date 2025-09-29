'He Was Sleeping With All Of Mumbai': Is Anusha Dandekar Talking About Ex Karan Kundrra?

Anusha Dandekar has opened up about a bitter chapter from her past with actor Karan Kundrra. The VJ and actress alleged that she once helped her then-boyfriend secure a lucrative endorsement deal with a dating app, only to later discover that he used the same platform to meet other women.

Anushka Dandekar shares about her cheating boyfriend

The former couple, who had publicly celebrated their relationship through MTV’s Love School, were also once associated with a dating app campaign. Though Anusha didn’t take Karan’s name directly in her recent remarks, her revelation drew attention since the two had fronted such a campaign together while they were still dating.

In the interview, Anusha recalled, “Most incredible experience I had with dating apps was, I was signed to do campaigns for a dating app, and at the time, the boyfriend, I got him the deal as well, to do the campaign with me. The most he’s ever been paid for this campaign, ever in life. And he used the dating app to talk and meet with girls, and we’re doing the campaign together."

The actress went on to add that she eventually discovered he had been unfaithful several times. In a blunt remark, she said, “Like, we are supposed to be the faces together, but he’s using it to talk to girls and meet girls, which I found out much later when I found out he was sleeping with all of Mumbai (sic).”

Karan Kundrra and dating app chatters

Karan Kundrra has been in a steady relationship with actress Tejasswi Prakash, his Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant. The two remain one of television’s most talked-about couples.

This isn’t the first time the actor’s name has been linked to dating app chatter. Earlier, a screenshot of what appeared to be his Bumble profile went viral, showing him in a beige t-shirt and jeans with his age listed as 40.

Reacting to the buzz, Karan had told Hindustan Times, “It’s not even an account, it’s just a topic for haters.” Asked if it was a case of catfishing, he clarified, “No, it’s the same screenshot!”

He further explained that the image has been circulating online for years. “This has been happening for 3-4 years, nothing new. My fans sent me that… the screenshot springs up every 6-8 months,” he said.

On the work front

According to Karan, both he and Tejasswi choose to laugh it off rather than pay attention. “Ya ya! It’s happened so many times!” he said, joking that the fake profile even listed him in Kalyan while he was actually in Jalandhar with his family.

On the work front, Karan recently featured in reality show The Traitors, alongside Raftaar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Maheep Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Sahil Salathia and Raj Kundra. The season ended with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerging as winners.

He also took part in Laughter Chefs Season 2, where he was paired with YouTuber Elvish Yadav. The duo not only kept audiences entertained but also lifted the winner’s trophy.