Anurag Kashyap Compares Dhadak 2 To Classics By Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt

HomeEntertainmentAnurag Kashyap Compares Dhadak 2 To Classics By Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt

Anurag Kashyap calls Dhadak 2 a 'punch in the gut' and hails Shazia Iqbal's debut as the return of socially relevant mainstream cinema.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 03:35 PM (IST)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has hailed 'Dhadak 2' as one of the most impactful mainstream films in recent memory. Taking to Instagram, Kashyap shared a heartfelt note lauding director Shazia Iqbal and the film’s cast, calling the film “a punch in the gut” and “an extremely brave and powerful” take on social realities.

He shared posters and behind-the-scenes images from the movie while highlighting how 'Dhadak 2' holds up a mirror to India’s harsh caste and class divide. “In what is the most searing mainstream debut that I have seen in a very, very long time, Shazia holds a mirror to us of what India really is outside of our bubble,” he wrote.

'This Is What Mainstream Cinema Was Meant to Be'

Anurag Kashyap drew comparisons between 'Dhadak 2' and the socially relevant works of legendary filmmakers like Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, and Bimal Roy. According to him, mainstream cinema has strayed from its roots, now leaving socially resonant stories mostly to independent filmmakers.

“The film captures the conversation that we avoid on a day-to-day basis,” Kashyap added. “This is what mainstream cinema was meant to be… We forgot to make mainstream films of social relevance.”

He praised the performances by Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri, and other supporting actors, as well as the cinematography and screenplay that bring the story to life.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Dhadak 2 Draws Applause for Tackling Caste and Class

'Dhadak 2'', which released in theatres on August 1, tells the story of Nilesh, a Dalit law student who falls for Vidhi, an upper-caste woman. The film addresses the painful social consequences of their relationship and has been widely applauded for handling the themes of casteism and classism with unflinching honesty.

Kashyap also shared a deeply personal takeaway from the film’s impact. “My driver, who went with me, wept at the end of it and hasn’t stopped talking since,” he revealed, urging audiences to watch the film and experience its emotional intensity for themselves.

The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 romantic drama 'Dhadak', and is inspired by the Tamil hit 'Periyarum Perumal'.

 

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Anurag Kashyap Siddhant Chaturvedi Triptii Dimri Dhadak 2 Shazia Iqbal Dhadak Sequel Caste In Cinema Periyarum Perumal Adaptation
