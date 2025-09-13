Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down As Husband Vicky Jain Undergoes Surgery After Horrific Hand Injury

Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande's husband, suffered a severe hand injury from broken glass, requiring 45 stitches and a minor surgery.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 06:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Businessman and actress Ankita Lokhande’s husband, Vicky Jain, recently went through a traumatic experience when multiple glass pieces pierced his hand, leaving him in excruciating pain and requiring minor surgery with 45 stitches.

Vicky Jain Suffers a Horrific Accident

Producer Sandeep Singh, a close friend of Ankita and Vicky, rushed to the hospital to check on Vicky. He shared pictures on social media showing Vicky lying on the hospital bed with Ankita by his side, tenderly caring for her husband. In one of the pictures, Ankita was even seen breaking down in tears as Vicky endured the pain.

Sharing the emotional moment, Sandeep wrote, “After a painful accident where many pieces of glass pierced @realvikasjainn’s hand, 45 stitches, and three days in the hospital, his spirit still stands unshaken. He still managed to make us laugh and feel as if nothing had happened.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SANDEEP SINGH (@officialsandipssingh)

Sandeep Singh Lauds Ankita’s Strength

Praising Ankita’s courage and support during the ordeal, Sandeep penned, “@lokhandeankita, you are nothing less than a superwoman standing like a rock through 72 hours of worry and care. The love you carry for your husband has been your shield; your courage has been his strength. And to @vikaashagarwall bhaiya, there are very few souls like you, always standing for us and our family in every storm, unconditionally. Your support has meant more than words can say.”

He further added, “Vicky, Ankita, and Vikaash bhaiya, you are true stars, inspiring us with your strength, love, and togetherness. We all love you beyond measure. Big hug to all three of you.”

A Couple Celebrated for Their Love and Togetherness

Fondly called AnVi by their fans, Ankita and Vicky recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at their home with great devotion and warmth, welcoming Lord Ganesha and keeping traditions intact. Several television celebrities visited their home to seek Bappa’s blessings.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2021 in Mumbai in a grand wedding, has always been in the limelight for their strong bond. They participated together in Bigg Boss 17, where their relationship faced several challenges but came out stronger. Most recently, the couple was seen in the hit TV cooking reality show Laughter Chefs 2.

 

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 06:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain
Read more
