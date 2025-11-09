Bollywood besties Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor recently turned heads as they attended a close friend’s wedding. The trio lit up social media with their stunning festive looks and glimpses from the celebrations. But what really stole the spotlight was a fun and unexpected moment — Ananya accidentally twinning with Janhvi’s boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

Ananya Panday’s Wedding-Ready Glam and the Accidental Twinning Moment

On Saturday, Ananya took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the wedding festivities. Dressed in a series of elegant ensembles, she looked radiant in every frame. However, it was the sixth slide that had everyone talking — a picture showing Ananya and Shikhar wearing matching brown embroidered outfits.

Sharing the photos, Ananya captioned her post, “The love of my life married the love of her life @deeyashroff @mihirmadhvani obsessed w u 2.”

The twinning moment didn’t escape the eyes of fans — or Janhvi Kapoor herself. Janhvi cheekily commented, “6th slide 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃,” referring to the picture featuring Shikhar.

Fans flooded the comments section with playful reactions. One wrote, “@janhvikapoor possessive haan,” while another teased, “Are you jealous? 😂.”

A user even joked, “Janhvi main toh naa sehta (I wouldn’t have tolerated this).”

It seems Ananya and Shikhar’s matching moment was pure coincidence — but it certainly added some fun to the festivities!

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s Relationship

Janhvi and Shikhar have reportedly been dating for quite some time, though neither has officially confirmed their relationship. The two often drop subtle hints and make appearances together at family events.

Janhvi once sported a necklace with Shikhar’s name, which quickly went viral among fans. He has also been seen accompanying her to Anshula Kapoor’s engagement ceremony, and earlier this year, joined Janhvi at the Cannes Film Festival, where she made her red-carpet debut for Homebound. Their frequent outings and social media interactions continue to keep their relationship in the spotlight.

What’s Next for Ananya and Janhvi

Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic drama, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions, the film is slated for a Christmas 2025 release on December 25.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Buchi Babu Sana’s Telugu action drama Peddi, opposite Ram Charan. Presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyendu in key roles. Peddi is set to hit theatres on March 27, 2026.