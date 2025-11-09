Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAnanya Panday And Shikhar Pahariya’s Accidental Twinning Moment Gets Janhvi Kapoor’s Playful Reaction

Ananya Panday And Shikhar Pahariya’s Accidental Twinning Moment Gets Janhvi Kapoor’s Playful Reaction

Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor attended a friend's wedding, sharing glamorous photos online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood besties Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor recently turned heads as they attended a close friend’s wedding. The trio lit up social media with their stunning festive looks and glimpses from the celebrations. But what really stole the spotlight was a fun and unexpected moment — Ananya accidentally twinning with Janhvi’s boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

Ananya Panday’s Wedding-Ready Glam and the Accidental Twinning Moment

On Saturday, Ananya took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the wedding festivities. Dressed in a series of elegant ensembles, she looked radiant in every frame. However, it was the sixth slide that had everyone talking — a picture showing Ananya and Shikhar wearing matching brown embroidered outfits.

Sharing the photos, Ananya captioned her post, “The love of my life married the love of her life @deeyashroff @mihirmadhvani obsessed w u 2.”

The twinning moment didn’t escape the eyes of fans — or Janhvi Kapoor herself. Janhvi cheekily commented, “6th slide 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃,” referring to the picture featuring Shikhar.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

Fans flooded the comments section with playful reactions. One wrote, “@janhvikapoor possessive haan,” while another teased, “Are you jealous? 😂.”

A user even joked, “Janhvi main toh naa sehta (I wouldn’t have tolerated this).”

It seems Ananya and Shikhar’s matching moment was pure coincidence — but it certainly added some fun to the festivities!

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s Relationship

Janhvi and Shikhar have reportedly been dating for quite some time, though neither has officially confirmed their relationship. The two often drop subtle hints and make appearances together at family events.

Janhvi once sported a necklace with Shikhar’s name, which quickly went viral among fans. He has also been seen accompanying her to Anshula Kapoor’s engagement ceremony, and earlier this year, joined Janhvi at the Cannes Film Festival, where she made her red-carpet debut for Homebound. Their frequent outings and social media interactions continue to keep their relationship in the spotlight.

What’s Next for Ananya and Janhvi

Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic drama, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions, the film is slated for a Christmas 2025 release on December 25.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Buchi Babu Sana’s Telugu action drama Peddi, opposite Ram Charan. Presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyendu in key roles. Peddi is set to hit theatres on March 27, 2026.

 

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Ananya Panday Shikhar Pahariya
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'LoP Stands For Leader Of Paryatan & Partying': BJP's Dig At Rahul Gandhi Over Jungle Safari Amid Bihar Polls
'LoP Stands For Leader Of Paryatan & Partying': BJP's Dig At Rahul Gandhi Over Jungle Safari
India
Two Most Wanted Indian Gangsters Arrested In US, Georgia; One From Bishnoi Gang
Two Most Wanted Indian Gangsters Arrested In US, Georgia; One From Bishnoi Gang
India
'Flagged Issue In July, But Ignored’, Say Air Traffic Controllers After Delhi Airport Glitch Chaos: Report
'Flagged Issue In July, But Ignored’, Say Air Traffic Controllers After Delhi Airport Chaos: Report
Cities
Kolkata Horror: Girl, 4, Kidnapped While Sleeping Beside Grandmother, Raped In Hooghly
Kolkata Horror: Girl, 4, Kidnapped While Sleeping Beside Grandmother, Raped In Hooghly
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi accuses vote theft, claims Congress has strong evidence
Bihar Election: Tejashwi’s fierce attack on PM Modi and Election Commission over reservation row
Bihar Election: Campaign Ends Today, Verbal Battles Heat Up Ahead of Second Phase Voting
Delhi News: Air Quality Deteriorates, Pollution Level Crosses 300 Mark at India Gate
Bihar Election: Campaigning Ends Today, Voting on 122 Seats to Be Held on November 11
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget