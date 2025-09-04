Alia Bhatt On Parenting With Ranbir Kapoor During Love And War Shoot: 'It Does Take A Village'

Alia Bhatt is gracefully navigating the challenges of being a hands-on mother while shooting back-to-back projects, including Love and War alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. In a candid chat with Grazia, the actress shared how the couple is balancing parenting duties with their demanding work schedules, making sure neither their careers nor their role as parents takes a hit.

Alia on co-parenting with Ranbir

“It sounds cheesy, but there are no cons to this—only pros," Alia said honestly when asked about working with Ranbir. She admitted that the toughest part is syncing their daughter Raha’s routine with their late-night shoots. “We’ve shot most of the film at night, so we’re usually with her during the day. There are days he’s shooting, days I am. We’re not always on set together,” she revealed.

Alia also mentioned that Raha occasionally joins them on set and seems to enjoy the bustling environment. She credited her strong support network for making things easier. “She’s got a very busy life herself with classes, playdates, grandparents, and activities. It does take a village, in a sense, and I feel very grateful for all my loved ones and the privilege that I have with this support system,” the actress added.

What’s next for Alia Bhatt

Professionally, Alia has an action-packed year ahead. She is set to headline Alpha, a high-octane thriller helmed by Shiv Rawail. In the film, she steps into the role of a commanding officer in an elite all-women combat unit, part of YRF’s Spy Universe—a bold new look for the actress.

She will also reunite with Ranbir Kapoor and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War, a sweeping period romance that also stars Vicky Kaushal. The film marks Ranbir and Alia’s second on-screen collaboration after Brahmāstra, and expectations for this trio’s next venture are already sky-high.