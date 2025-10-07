Akshay Kumar Revisits PM Mango Moment, Asks Maha CM About Oranges: 'Main Nahi Sudhrunga'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar once again stirred the spotlight with a quirky question, this time directed at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The moment, reminiscent of his viral 2019 interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unfolded at the FICCI FRAMES 2025 event in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar pokes fun at the trolls

Taking the stage on Tuesday, Akshay addressed the crowd, saying, “It is a lovely day… 25 years of FICCI… Humare saath humare chief minister sahab hain. Aaj mujhe mauka mila hai… yeh zindagi mein mera second time hai jo main kissi ka interview le raha hai hun… Pheli baar mujhe mauka mila tha Pradhan Mantri ji ka interview lene ka. Aur ab humare chief minister sahab ka interview lene ka mauka mila hai (We have our Chief Minister with us today. This is the second time in my life that I'm taking someone's interview. First, I got to interview the Prime Minister, and now I have the chance to interview our Chief Minister.)"

Akshay didn’t shy away from referencing the internet frenzy from his PM Modi interview, adding, “Sir, maine unse ek question kiya tha Pradhan Mantri sahab se ke aap aam kaise khante hain toh logun ne mazak udaya tha, lekin sir main nahi sudhrunga Sir, I had asked the Prime Minister how he eats mangoes, and people made fun of me, but sir, I won't change.)"

From mangoes to oranges

Turning to Fadnavis, Akshay asked with a smile, “Aap Nagpur se hain aue Nagpur is famous for its oranges. Main yeh puchna chahtha hun ke aapko orange acche lagte hain? You're from Nagpur, and Nagpur is famous for its oranges. I wanted to ask if you like oranges?)"

The CM confirmed he enjoys them, but Akshay’s curiosity didn’t end there. Asking whether Fadnavis prefers peeling them or drinking juice, the CM revealed his unique method: slicing oranges in halves, sprinkling salt, and eating them much like a mango. “Only OG people know this style of eating an orange,” he joked.

Amused, Akshay admitted, “I have learnt a new thing today and I am surely going to try this.”

The original ‘mango’ interview

Akshay’s playful approach first went viral in 2019 during his conversation with PM Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, where the two shared lighthearted banter about mangoes. Akshay also asked the Prime Minister why he sleeps only 3–4 hours a night.

Reflecting on the interview, Akshay told Hindustan Times, “I have no hesitation in admitting I couldn’t have asked any complicated questions about government, policies, or politics. All the big-time editors interviewing him anyway ask questions with ‘depth’. I just wanted to ask something lighter, something a common person would want to know about the man behind the powerful designation of the Prime Minister. I asked him if he likes eating mangoes. Some may find it frivolous but I really wanted to know if he indeed did. What’s wrong with that?”

The actor was last seen in Jolly LLB 3 and will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, slated for release this December.