Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAishwarya Rai Moves Delhi HC Over Misuse Of Her Identity And Publicity Rights

Aishwarya Rai Moves Delhi HC Over Misuse Of Her Identity And Publicity Rights

The Delhi High Court is set to protect Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s personality rights, ordering removal of infringing links and barring misuse of her name, image, and voice for commercial gain.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday signaled that it will soon pass an order protecting actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s personality and publicity rights. The directive will restrict several parties from exploiting her name, photographs, or voice for commercial purposes without her approval.

Court indicates protection order

Justice Tejas Karia, who was presiding over the matter, also remarked that instructions would be issued to take down online links that infringe upon the actor’s identity.

“We’ll pass an order against each of the defendants (to take down the URLs), because prayers are broad. But we will grant injunctions separately,” Justice Karia noted during the proceedings.

Aishwarya Rai's legal plea

The case stems from a lawsuit filed by the former Miss World, who sought legal protection of her personal attributes—including her likeness, voice, and public persona. The plea, presented through advocates Pravin Anand and Dhruv Anand, alleged that multiple entities have been illegally profiting by using her identity for commercial ventures. It also claimed her images had been digitally altered and misused in explicit videos.

“Her name and image are being used to satisfy someone’s sexual desires,” argued senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, who represented Rai Bachchan.

Previous precedents in Bollywood

This is not the first time the Delhi High Court has intervened in matters concerning celebrity personality rights. In May last year, the court upheld the rights of Jackie Shroff, highlighting how unauthorized merchandise and distorted content featuring him were being circulated for financial gain.

Earlier, in 2023, the court issued an order preventing the misuse of Anil Kapoor’s name, image, and even his iconic “jhakaas” phrase. Similarly, in November 2022, it safeguarded Amitabh Bachchan’s persona from being misappropriated without consent.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aishwarya Rai
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Unrest Intensifies: President's House Set On Fire, PM Oli Calls For Dialogue — Top Updates
Nepal Unrest Intensifies: President's House Set On Fire, PM Oli Calls For Dialogue
World
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
Television
Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls
Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls
Personal Finance
Gold Hits Historic Peak, Tops Rs 1.10 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Strong Global Cues
Gold Hits Historic Peak, Tops Rs 1.10 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Strong Global Cues
Advertisement

Videos

Defiant Crowds Return to New Baneshwor: KP Oli Faces Mass Resistance Despite Curfew, Crackdown
Nepal Boils Over: Youth Defy Curfew, Call Government a “Murderous Regime” After Deadly Crackdown | ABP NEWS
Kathmandu at Boiling Point: Curfew Defied, Thousands March as KP Oli Government Teeters on the Edge
Breaking: Is KP Oli's Fall Inevitable? Kathmandu Erupts Again as Youth Lead Defiant Uprising Near Parliament
Nepal Protests Escalate: Youth-Led Movement Turns Violent Amid Government Crackdown and Resignations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget