After Spirit And Kalki 2 Exit, Deepika Padukone Says Mega-Budget Films Don’t Thrill Her

Deepika Padukone’s 2025 has been nothing short of dramatic, a year that began with her leading two major pan-India projects and is ending with her attached to two different blockbusters altogether. Her split with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and departure from Spirit was followed by her being dropped from Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel, setting off one of the year’s biggest industry conversations.

‘It’s not about the numbers anymore’

In a fresh interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Deepika reflected on how her priorities have shifted. “Because honestly, how much more fame, how much more success, how much more money? At this stage, it’s not about that anymore. It’s not about the ₹100-crore films, or even the ₹500- ₹600 crore ones,” she said.

When the interviewer noted that she had already achieved every milestone, the actor agreed. “And that doesn’t excite me anymore. What excites me is empowering other talent. My team and I are now focused on that—enabling storytelling and supporting other creative minds, writers, directors, and even new producers. That’s what feels meaningful to me now.”

Exits from Spirit and Kalki sequel

Earlier in the year, reports suggested Deepika was replaced in Spirit — starring Prabhas — after she requested an eight-hour shooting schedule following the birth of her daughter. Triptii Dimri eventually stepped into the role. Months later, the team behind Kalki 2898 AD announced that Deepika would not feature in the sequel to the 2024 blockbuster, which starred Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan alongside her.

What’s next for Deepika

Despite the shake-ups, Deepika remains booked for two major releases. She reunites with Shah Rukh Khan for King, directed by Siddharth Anand and also featuring Suhana Khan — slated for a 2026 release. She is also teaming up with Allu Arjun in Atlee’s upcoming action entertainer, tentatively titled AA22xA6, scheduled to arrive in cinemas in 2027.