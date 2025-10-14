Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has once again spoken out against Salman Khan, continuing a long-running public feud. After Salman addressed certain issues indirectly on Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Abhinav responded with sharp words in an interview with Bollywood Thikana.

Abhinav Kashyap's reply to Salman Khan

In a promo released by the media portal, Abhinav directly addressed Salman, opening the conversation by singing the title track of Tere Naam for the actor. He claimed there exists a “hypothetical situation in which Salman will get [him] shot.”

Abhinav went on to suggest that while Salman may not be bothered, it is the actor’s fans who take offense. “I am talking about him very openly, and while he’s saying nothing, his chamchas (sycophants) seem to mind a lot. He ruined his own life, and he ruined it so much that it can’t be set right again. I’ve said everything from my heart, and I’ve said the truth, so he cannot feel bad about it,” he stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Thikana (@bollywood_thikana)

The filmmaker also questioned Salman’s choices and authenticity in his public persona, remarking, “He begged me for a film, and I gave him a chance with Dabangg, but he stabbed me in the back. Ye jo in logon ne zeher dala hai na mere andar, ye zeher ki ulti kar raha hu main. (I’m spitting whatever venom they’ve filled me up with.)” He further criticised Salman’s upcoming role in Battle of Galwan, calling his style “chapri” (tacky) and questioning why a “criminal like him” was portraying a Veer Senani (soldier).

Salman Khan and Abhinav Kashyap feud

Abhinav, who directed Salman’s 2010 blockbuster Dabangg, has previously accused the actor of taking undue credit for the film.

Salman addressed the ongoing tension indirectly during Weekend Ka Vaar, without naming Abhinav, saying, “Mujhe baat buri sirf ek hee cheez lag rahi hai ki apne apne aap ko destroy kar diya. Agar kisike parivar ke peeche padhna hai toh khudke parivar ke peeche padho. Apne bhai ke peeche pado, usse pyar karlo, Maa pita se pyar karlo, biwi bachho ka khayal rakh lo. Yeh toh least hai (The one thing that hurts me the most is that you are destroying yourself. If you want to get after someone, please go after your family or your brother. Or, love your brother, your parents, your wife. That’s the least you can do).”

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Atlee’s Sikandar and will next star in Battle of Galwan.