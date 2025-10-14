Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAbhinav Kashyap Fires Back At Salman Khan After His Bigg Boss 19 Remark: 'Stabbed Me In The Back'

Abhinav Kashyap Fires Back At Salman Khan After His Bigg Boss 19 Remark: 'Stabbed Me In The Back'

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap hit back at Salman Khan following his Bigg Boss 19 comments, calling him ‘tacky’ and alleging betrayal.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has once again spoken out against Salman Khan, continuing a long-running public feud. After Salman addressed certain issues indirectly on Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Abhinav responded with sharp words in an interview with Bollywood Thikana.

Abhinav Kashyap's reply to Salman Khan

In a promo released by the media portal, Abhinav directly addressed Salman, opening the conversation by singing the title track of Tere Naam for the actor. He claimed there exists a “hypothetical situation in which Salman will get [him] shot.”

Abhinav went on to suggest that while Salman may not be bothered, it is the actor’s fans who take offense. “I am talking about him very openly, and while he’s saying nothing, his chamchas (sycophants) seem to mind a lot. He ruined his own life, and he ruined it so much that it can’t be set right again. I’ve said everything from my heart, and I’ve said the truth, so he cannot feel bad about it,” he stated.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood Thikana (@bollywood_thikana)

The filmmaker also questioned Salman’s choices and authenticity in his public persona, remarking, “He begged me for a film, and I gave him a chance with Dabangg, but he stabbed me in the back. Ye jo in logon ne zeher dala hai na mere andar, ye zeher ki ulti kar raha hu main. (I’m spitting whatever venom they’ve filled me up with.)” He further criticised Salman’s upcoming role in Battle of Galwan, calling his style “chapri” (tacky) and questioning why a “criminal like him” was portraying a Veer Senani (soldier).

Salman Khan and Abhinav Kashyap feud

Abhinav, who directed Salman’s 2010 blockbuster Dabangg, has previously accused the actor of taking undue credit for the film. 

Salman addressed the ongoing tension indirectly during Weekend Ka Vaar, without naming Abhinav, saying, “Mujhe baat buri sirf ek hee cheez lag rahi hai ki apne apne aap ko destroy kar diya. Agar kisike parivar ke peeche padhna hai toh khudke parivar ke peeche padho. Apne bhai ke peeche pado, usse pyar karlo, Maa pita se pyar karlo, biwi bachho ka khayal rakh lo. Yeh toh least hai (The one thing that hurts me the most is that you are destroying yourself. If you want to get after someone, please go after your family or your brother. Or, love your brother, your parents, your wife. That’s the least you can do).”

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Atlee’s Sikandar and will next star in Battle of Galwan.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhinav Kashyap Salman Khan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Sacrificing My Life For Truth’: Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide, Alleges Late IPS Officer Puran Kumar ‘Corrupt’
‘Sacrificing My Life For Truth’: Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide, Alleges Late IPS Officer Puran Kumar ‘Corrupt’
Election 2025
This Winning MLA Since 1995 Doesn’t Get Ticket In BJP First List For Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
This Winning MLA Since 1995 Doesn’t Get Ticket In BJP First List For Bihar Assembly Polls
Election 2025
BJP First Candidate List For Bihar Polls Is Out. Here Are Some Big Names To Miss Out
BJP First Candidate List For Bihar Polls Is Out. Here Are Some Big Names To Miss Out
Election 2025
Bihar BJP List: 2 Lok Sabha Losers Get Fresh Shot, 11 Candidates From Political Families
Bihar BJP List: 2 Lok Sabha Losers Get Fresh Shot, 11 Candidates From Political Families
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget