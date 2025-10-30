Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAamir Khan’s Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Snaps At Paparazzi In Mumbai: 'Leave Me Alone'

Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Snaps At Paparazzi In Mumbai: 'Leave Me Alone'

Aamir Khan’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt lost her cool at paparazzi in Mumbai, questioning why they were following her. The Bengaluru-based designer asked, “Who calls you? Leave me alone.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 06:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, was caught in an uncomfortable moment with paparazzi in Mumbai on Thursday evening. A video of the incident, which quickly spread online, shows Gauri visibly irritated as photographers trailed her while she was stepping out in the city.

Gauri Spratt loses patience with paparazzi

In the clip, the Bengaluru-based stylist is seen questioning the photographers’ sudden appearance. She snapped, “Kahan se aate ho aap log? Kaun bulata hai aapko?” (Where do you all come from? Who calls you?) Despite her visible annoyance, the paparazzi continued following her, prompting Gauri to add, “Why are you following me? Leave me alone.” She then turned to the person accompanying her and asked again, “Kaun bulata hai inhe?”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood Chhaya Chitra (@bollywoodchhayachitra)

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt, who hails from Bengaluru, has a professional background in fashion, styling, and design. She studied at Blue Mountain School and pursued an FDA in Styling & Photography from the University of the Arts, London, in 2004. Of Tamil and Irish descent, Gauri is a mother to a six-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Aamir Khan and Gauri’s relationship

Aamir Khan revealed earlier this year that he and Gauri have known each other for around 25 years, though their friendship turned into romance about 18 months ago. The couple made their relationship public during Aamir’s 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025, saying they finally felt “secure enough” to acknowledge it openly.

Aamir Khan’s previous marriages

The actor was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. After their divorce in 2002, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and the two share a son, Azad. Aamir and Kiran parted ways in 2021 but continue to co-parent amicably.

On the work front

Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, which released on June 20 and became a commercial success, grossing approximately ₹220 crore worldwide on a ₹90 crore budget. The actor also made a special cameo in superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 06:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Mumbai Hostage Scare: Rohit Arya Held 17 Teens Captive To Talk To Ex-Minister, Carried Air Guns & Chemicals
Mumbai Hostage Scare: Rohit Arya Held 17 Teens Captive To Talk To Ex-Minister, Carried Air Guns & Chemicals
Education
CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Board Exams, Check Here
CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Board Exams, Check Here
Cities
'Any Wrong Move...': Mumbai Hostage Taker's Chilling Warning Before Being Shot Dead — VIDEO
'Any Wrong Move...': Mumbai Hostage Taker's Chilling Warning Before Being Shot Dead — VIDEO
Election 2025
NDA To Unveil Joint Bihar Election Manifesto Tomorrow; Modi, Shah & Top Leaders To Attend
NDA To Unveil Joint Bihar Election Manifesto Tomorrow; Modi, Shah & Top Leaders To Attend
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget