Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Snaps At Paparazzi In Mumbai: 'Leave Me Alone'

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, was caught in an uncomfortable moment with paparazzi in Mumbai on Thursday evening. A video of the incident, which quickly spread online, shows Gauri visibly irritated as photographers trailed her while she was stepping out in the city.

Gauri Spratt loses patience with paparazzi

In the clip, the Bengaluru-based stylist is seen questioning the photographers’ sudden appearance. She snapped, “Kahan se aate ho aap log? Kaun bulata hai aapko?” (Where do you all come from? Who calls you?) Despite her visible annoyance, the paparazzi continued following her, prompting Gauri to add, “Why are you following me? Leave me alone.” She then turned to the person accompanying her and asked again, “Kaun bulata hai inhe?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Chhaya Chitra (@bollywoodchhayachitra)

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt, who hails from Bengaluru, has a professional background in fashion, styling, and design. She studied at Blue Mountain School and pursued an FDA in Styling & Photography from the University of the Arts, London, in 2004. Of Tamil and Irish descent, Gauri is a mother to a six-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Aamir Khan and Gauri’s relationship

Aamir Khan revealed earlier this year that he and Gauri have known each other for around 25 years, though their friendship turned into romance about 18 months ago. The couple made their relationship public during Aamir’s 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025, saying they finally felt “secure enough” to acknowledge it openly.

Aamir Khan’s previous marriages

The actor was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. After their divorce in 2002, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and the two share a son, Azad. Aamir and Kiran parted ways in 2021 but continue to co-parent amicably.

On the work front

Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, which released on June 20 and became a commercial success, grossing approximately ₹220 crore worldwide on a ₹90 crore budget. The actor also made a special cameo in superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.